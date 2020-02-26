Liberty Quote
We are too much accustomed to attribute to a single cause that which is the product of several, and the majority of our controversies come from that.— Marcus Aurelius
-
-
Wednesday Forum: February 26, 2020
Uno!
Where is everybody? At dinner, I suppose.
Trois?
Podium!! at last.
Well, well, well.
Nice and fresh.
Good evening to all on the Cat.
When will the issue of sodomy be raised?
Batting in the middle order.
Wednesday evening Forum.
Hmmm…🤔
Nice and fresh.
Not for long, alas.
Evening all.
Woo hoo. Made the team, just.
Does this thread have penguins? I did ask for them.
And, no Winston, I don’t want to see one beheaded by a leopard seal.
Fie! Virus Fie! Rule Britannia.
The 13th Warrior!
Aw, crap!
Maybe this time
Anyone having difficulty with GM’s comment, the first ‘8’ is silent.
Happy Wodens day to to you all
Sorry. Can’t get the hang of it. Short clip from a mate’s e-mail and a very British anti wog mask.
No more Sodomy talk.
Dan was done badly and babbling on like a teenager……..”where’s the word Sodomy”…”having relations could mean playing scrabble”‘…blah blah.
I can only deduce he is a pillow biter who does not like the news he is getting.
And Thor for y’all tomorrow.
And lo it came to pass …
Activist chief executives are ‘stealing’ from shareholders
Janet Albrechtsen
Every other day a corporate chief somewhere will declare, in sombre tones and often for applause, that business must take a stand on an issue for the sake of the community. These big-noting corporate chaps justify their grand plans for humanity in many ways.
They claim businesses have a legitimate interest in matters affecting the wider community in which they operate. Political leaders are not doing enough, they say. Workers and consumers want us to do this, they assure themselves.
While it is not evident how they canvassed the views of workers or consumers, it is patently clear these new activist chief executives are endearing themselves to other activists with the same visions for the planet.
These reasons for corporate activism were, more or less, laid out last week by John Denton, the first Australian to head the Paris-based International Chamber of Commerce. He waved away as “completely ridiculous” the notion that corporate leaders should stick to their knitting.
“This is our knitting,” Denton declared.
This is also the same tedious click-clacking sound emanating from many self-important business people who make up the Business Roundtable in the US, and swan around at Davos. They imagine their own beliefs are so brilliant they form a modern-day list of corporate commandments.
Like the harm that’s done to the human body from ingesting too much sugar, Denton’s attempt to encourage corporate bosses to be more activist is loaded with so much corporate saccharin it threatens to kill off the company as a vehicle to pool people’s money.
If activist chief executives, and their Paris-based spokesman, are impatient with politics, they could, of course, stand for parliament and spend other people’s money as a politician. In choosing much higher-paid gigs running companies and managing shareholders’ money, credibility comes from explaining how, at law, an activist chief executive fits in the company model. But this is where modern-day corporate preachers fall silent.
When was the last time any chief executive, let alone the bloke running the International Chamber of Commerce, discussed the agency costs of activist chief executives?
When did any of them last mention the importance of rules that govern how managers spend other people’s money?
Talking about such matters is painfully dull compared with setting out your vision for humanity. But the bigger reason they don’t address this dry issue of agency costs is that it might cramp their activist style. If chief executives admit to the agency costs they have created for shareholders by spending shareholders’ money on issues that have nothing to do with running a company, they might have to stop doing what earns them applause from their friends. It could even jeopardise them receiving an AO or an AC on Australia Day.
There is a deadly serious issue. Soon after the earliest companies were formed, separating the ownership of business ventures from management, agency costs were recognised as a critical issue.
How do the owners of a company stop management using shareholders’ money to feather their own nest? Or to put it more simply, how do owners stop employees stealing from them?
While some agency costs might be inevitable, others are entirely avoidable.
Doctrines of fiduciary duty evolved to regulate how managers use shareholders’ money. While managers learned they shouldn’t use shareholders’ money for their own benefit, they grew more creative about how they used shareholders’ money.
It was clearly wrong to take money from the petty cash tin and use it to buy yourself a new TV. And it was equally wrong for a manager to use the petty cash tin to pay for a romantic dinner with a lover. But what if the manager used shareholders’ money to pay for a big party for employees? This was probably legitimate because keeping employees happy makes for a more successful business. Similarly, using shareholders’ money to sponsor a local football or netball team might be good advertising, buying local goodwill that helps a business thrive.
But, of course, that way danger lay. As shareholders’ money began to be used in a wider range of ways, it became even clearer that some red-line rules were needed to separate legitimate uses of shareholders’ money from illegitimate ones.
To deal with these agency costs, company law established some sensible rules for managers, imposing duties on them to act in the best interests of shareholders, and the company, and basically preventing them from using other people’s money to line their own pockets.
Importantly, English and Australian common law dating back to the 19th century recognised that managers needed some flexibility to use shareholders money in a way that doesn’t directly benefit shareholders but does benefit the business, and thus shareholders, indirectly.
Courts apply the notion of shareholder primacy to separate legitimate from illegitimate uses of shareholders’ money by management. It means that the financial benefit to shareholders of expenditure for social purposes does not need to be immediate or direct or even terribly obvious — but it does need to exist, and be able to be demonstrated.
It is a deliberate furphy when activist chief executives and their spruikers claim that shareholder primacy must be dismantled because it requires managers to seek short-term profits. That is a straw man concocted by those who want no rules restraining chief executives from their glorious plans for the world.
The other straw man put up by activist chief executives is the claim that capitalism needs a clean-out. In fact, the clean-out is needed among the vainglorious chief executives, and their chamber of commerce boosters, who are creating a new, and egregious, set of agency costs for shareholders.
They want free rein to use other people’s money, not to line their pockets but to warm their hearts, and to earn kudos from other people like them.
Frankly, it is theft — idealistic theft, perhaps — but still theft. The fact Robin Hood stole money for noble purposes did not change the nature of his act: taking money from others without their consent.
Managers could ask shareholders to donate the profits they receive as dividends to a climate change fund. But to simply use company money on management’s pet causes without so much as a “by your leave” from shareholders is theft.
If activist chief executives think society should be putting more money into climate change or other noble causes, they should use their own money rather than shoving their sticky fingers into the retirement nest eggs of superannuants and investors.
And let’s be honest here. Much of the confiscation of shareholders’ money is done not for noble causes. There is a sizeable bullshit factor where chief executives seek self-aggrandisement rather than tangible outcomes.
It is not at all sexy to talk about rules that manage, and minimise, agency costs inherent in a public company where ownership is divorced from control. But this is a critical issue. And not just to protect today’s shareholders from a new form of theft.
If we allow chief executives and other activists to chip away at these foundations, they will end up destroying the company as a proven way to pool money from many people in order to do business.
Let he who has no relations cast the first stone.
Interesting pick up regarding the following story:
‘This could be bad’: Top CDC doctor contradicts Trump and warns it’s ‘not a question of if but WHEN’ coronavirus spreads in America (25 Feb)
Well, well, swampiness runs in the family. I’m smelling the next Dem attack line: Trump’s handling of the bat soup critter. We already have Mitt the RINO criticising Trump on exactly this topic, which is a bit rich given how the RINOs and the Dems have been trying to undermine and neutralise Trump on absolutely everything for three years.
They lied to us about LSD causing increased cerebral activity.
Too good to leave on the old Fred. Some of the more hilarious bits in bold:
Education Department’s gender strategy costs male teachers
While the NSW Department of Education’s aim to promote more women may seem noble, it presents a clear problem for the many children needing positive male role models, writes Louise Roberts.
The problem with gender quotas for leadership positions is that while they sound good in theory, in practice they tend to reward in-group members who share inflated egos and sense of “purpose”.
Take our schools: One of the biggest issues undermining our system is a dearth of male teachers, not a lack of women in high paid, high powered roles.
But that matters not to a NSW Department of Education strategy, the goal of which is to increase within five years the number of women in leadership roles, such as principals.
Already 53 per cent of these jobs are done by women – so says the department themselves – so why focus resources on gaining an extra seven per cent?
And where’s the proof it will lift our dismal and frankly embarrassing NAPLAN and PISA results?
The effects of this sort of gender crusading seep into our secondary schools, evident by our report today that one in three Year 10 students are ignorant of why we have day and night. I kid you not. It is of course due to the earth rotating on its axis but there were a lot of blank faces when the question was asked.
Meanwhile, the number of men entering the teaching profession is on the decline. A national study made the sobering prediction that schools are set to run out of male principals in the next 20 years and the male teacher as a species will be extinct in the next 40 years.
Again, it is a case of ideology trumping the basics of education. We don’t send our kids to school to be indoctrinated.
The education department strategy is ignoring the real gender diversity crisis here: the lack of a beneficial male influence and role models in classrooms.
And so the eternal contradiction of modern feminism and their beloved gender quotas is this. It’s not really about equality at all – it’s about putting the patriarchy back in their place. It’s a move by educated upper-middle class women for educated upper-middle class women. And correcting so-called toxic masculinity is at the heart of this issue.
Vaughan Cruickshank, from the School of Education at the University of Tasmania, has researched the challenges faced by male teachers. Looking at primary school teachers as a whole, he found that 18 per cent of them were men but that included sports masters and principals.
“So the actual percentage in the classroom would probably be about 15 per cent”, Cruickshank says.
So what is worse for our young people and their understanding of gender equality? Is it that the senior executive hierarchy of the NSW Department of Education is out of balance, gender wise, or is it pupils completing their primary education without a Sir at the front of the class teaching them the basics of reading, writing, mathematics, geography, history, science, sport and so on.
Meanwhile our pals at the NSW Teachers Federation vehemently oppose any plan to tackle the urgent shortage of male teachers. It argues that recognising men as a minority in the profession would be offensive to gay, disabled and Aboriginal people.
Added to this the dangerous agenda that there must be something wrong with men who want to work with kids.
Kevin McGrath is the researcher who identified two years ago the 20 year deadline in male principals as part of the country’s first longitudinal study of teacher numbers. But in December he said: “It’s frustrating and disappointing and people who hold decision-making power don’t seem to care.”
What we as parents care about is a curriculum clogged with social justice awareness at the expense of rote learning and useful skills.
What we as parents care about it that in a global economy, the one in which our kids will compete, our education system is not giving our kids the skills they need.
Most recent international scores showed NSW student performance dropping by the equivalent of a whole school year when compared to overseas students. The Australian Association for Research in Education blog in November last year said that “there are compelling arguments for increasing the representation of male teachers in our schools.
“And we believe it is becoming increasingly important to understand the ‘need’ for men in the education of children.”
“Male teachers are needed in schools for psychological, social, organisational, and societal reasons.
“First, male and female teachers contribute to children’s gender knowledge.
“The presence of male teachers may be particularly important for some children – allowing them to observe men who are nonviolent and whose interactions with women are positive.”
I have a friend whose son has long wanted to do a Bachelor of Teaching (Primary) because he wants to make a difference with students. He went to an all-boys school and had a range of male teachers, very fortunate he knows. But even he is questioning his career choice. Will he be viewed with suspicion? Will he get tangled up in the ropes of political correctness strangling our classrooms?
And isn’t that the greatest gender crime of all? Capable young men not chasing the corporate dollar, but wanting to make a difference in educating our children.
Daily Tele
Time to melt the Snowy 2.0 myths
Not only is the much-hyped energy generation scheme bad for the environment — it will actually raise the price of electricity for consumers.
By TED WOODLEY
After the recent bushfires, the stark realisation that our climate is changing more rapidly than anyone had envisaged has spurred numerous kneejerk “solutions” to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and revived interest in the Snowy 2.0 pumped-hydro storage project. But rather than generate low-emission energy, Snowy 2.0 will incur tens of millions of tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions and will have a devastating impact on Kosciuszko National Park.
Snowy 2.0 is a very inefficient storage and runs against the trend of power system decentralisation. It will push up prices and its cost will far exceed its benefits.
It will be a net consumer of energy. Unlike hydro power stations that simply generate electricity as water flows downhill, pumped-hydro stations must first pump water uphill, consuming much more energy than they generate. After accounting for losses in the pumping/generation cycle (about 25 per cent) and the network (about 10 per cent each way for pumping and generating), Snowy 2.0 will lose about 40 per cent of the energy it stores: 100 units in, 60 units delivered.
It will be the most inefficient energy storage on the National Electricity Market. Because of Snowy 2.0’s 27km tunnel connecting its two reservoirs — far longer than any pumped-hydro station in the world — it will have high water friction losses.
While water is the medium for storing and generating energy, it is the energy used for pumping that water uphill that powers the storage process. For the next decade or so, it will be coal-fired generators, increasing greenhouse gas emissions. Independent analysis estimates Snowy 2.0 will incur 50 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent for its construction and first decade of operation. By comparison, 440,000 vehicles emit one million tonnes in a year.
Also, at such a distance from the two major load centres of Sydney and Melbourne, network losses will be higher than practically all other energy storages.
Also, Snowy 2.0 is vulnerable to transmission outages and constraints, as was demonstrated by the recent bushfire-triggered outages of Snowy substations and transmission links to Sydney and between NSW and Victoria.
Snowy 2.0 runs against the trend of a decentralised National Electricity Market. The overall trend of electricity supply is away from large power stations and storages towards a dispersed system of multiple generation sources and storages, particularly at consumer premises (for example, rooftop solar cells with battery storage). This leads to greater efficiency, lower network losses and less expenditure on network additions, and it shields consumers from system outages and faults. It also provides for gradual additions to the electricity market rather than lumpy additions such as Snowy 2.0.
Contrary to public statements, wholesale electricity prices are predicted to increase, not decrease, as a result of Snowy 2.0, according to Snowy Hydro’s own modelling. When announced in March 2017, Snowy 2.0 was to be completed in four years at a cost of $2bn. Completion now is estimated to be in 2025 at a cost of $3.8bn to $4.5bn, even though an eight-year contract recently has been let for $5.1bn.
Industry experts predict the total cost will be about $10bn when other components (financing, transmission and so on) are added, warning that even this may be exceeded as large infrastructure projects very rarely come in on budget. The final cost is almost certain to be substantially more than Snowy 2.0’s estimated market benefit of $4.3bn to $6.6bn (which industry experts consider to be optimistic).
Why build a project whose cost exceeds its benefit, potentially by double, and that will also increase electricity prices?
And let’s not forget Snowy 2.0’s construction “project area” of 250,000ha encompasses one-third of the Kosciuszko National Park, much of which has been razed by the recent bushfires.
Snowy 2.0’s legacy on the park will include 14 million cubic metres of excavated soil, some contaminated by naturally occurring asbestos and potentially acid-forming rock, with more than half to be dumped in Snowy reservoirs; four high-voltage transmission circuits on twin towers with a 120m-wide easement for 10km; more than 100km of new or widened roads and tracks; the destruction of 1000ha of habitat for 14 threatened species; the spread of pest fish throughout the Snowy Scheme and downstream rivers; and the visual blight of infrastructure and scars across the alpine landscape.
“Biodiversity offset payments” from the damage are mooted to be about $250m — an unprecedented amount, reflecting the scale of destruction.
How can an industrial project incurring such damage even be contemplated in a national park?
There are numerous pumped-hydro alternatives to Snowy 2.0 that would cause minimal environmental damage and be more efficient. The latest forecasts by the Australian Energy Market Operator indicate that Snowy 2.0, or its equivalent, is not required until 2029. There is no need to proceed hastily on the pretext that Snowy 2.0 is urgently required and is the only available option for energy storage.
It would be tragic if Snowy 2.0 were constructed on the basis of overstated claims that were never tested and later proven to be false. At stake are billions of dollars of taxpayers’ money, tens of millions of tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions and thousands of hectares of Kosciuszko National Park.
Ted Woodley is a former chief executive of EnergyAustralia, PowerNet, GasNet and CLP Power Systems (Hong Kong). He is honorary treasurer of the National Parks Association of NSW.
“This is our knitting,” Denton declared.
Your “knitting” is ensuring the best return on investment for your shareholders within the regulatory framework of the jurisdictions you operate in.
Even the art works in your boardrooms and executive offices are investments on behalf of shareholders.
Mother Lode
#3335894, posted on February 26, 2020 at 8:06 pm
And Thor for y’all tomorrow.
Thor you say?
They lied to us about LSD causing increased cerebral activity.
This may explain why I can’t get a certain Grateful Dead track out of my mind.
Well may we say
How much do you really know about November 11, 1975? Award-winning ABC journo Alex Mann has launched a new podcast called The Eleventh, looking at new clues surrounding the sacking of Australia’s 21st prime minister, Gough Whitlam. The series features rare recording and first-hand forensic accounts never told before by those central to the story, including then would-be prime minister John Howard, up-and-coming correspondent Ray Martin and this paper’s own press gallery insider Paul Kelly. Plus the story of Elizabeth Reid, an adviser to Whitlam and a love interest of the man who would bring him down. We’re excited to hear Mann’s take on the disappearance of nearly all video footage of Whitlam’s famous words on the steps of Old Parliament House. Despite numerous cameras capturing “Well may we say”, only one original film has survived, shot by 7 News camera operator Bob Wilesmith. It’s stored in the National Film and Sound Archives’ vaults controlled for humidity and temperature. The 7 News bulletin from that night is no longer in existence and mystery surrounds the fate of footage shot by Nine and the ABC. Political intrigue!
Top End rib-tickler
Northern Territory Country Liberal senator Sam McMahon is making a play to fill the role of Political Zinger King, big shoes that have remained vacant since Bill Shorten left the Labor leadership. McMahon told journos as she arrived in Canberra on Sunday: “If you think ordinary Australians voted the way they did on May 18th to live in mud huts with no electricity, then sure, that’s a good thing, but I don’t think they did.” The senator followed that joke (?) with this tweet: “What did Labor and the Greens use before candles? Electricity.” Bazinga!
More MPs the merrier
Apparently, Tasmania needs 10 more politicians. A bipartisan committee has unanimously recommended state parliament grow from 25 to 35 members. It found the 1998 reduction in lower house MPs has badly affected governance in the Apple Isle: “Since the reduction in numbers, there has been a proliferation of ministerial advisers not directly accountable to the House of Assembly or people of Tasmania.” The Labor opposition is in favour of the idea — just not the $7m price tag to pay the extra MPs each year.
Alice Workman
Strewth Editor
o.m.f.g.
how retarded if Married at First Sight?
AMAZING! Trump Approval Hits 52%, FIVE POINTS Above Obama at Same Point in His Presidency
“She’s Corrupt! She’s Out of Control!” – Tucker Carlson Calls for Demon Judge Amy Berman Jackson to be Impeached (VIDEO)
Biden Falsely Claims Half The U.S. Population Died From Guns Since 2007
Michael Bloomberg Refuses To Call Xi Jinping A Dictator