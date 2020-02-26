What is the difference between the Liberal Party and the University of Sydney?

Posted on 10:14 am, February 26, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

On Sky News last night:

The federal government will look to stamp out ‘cancel culture’ at universities after libertarian groups voiced concerns about the erosion of free speech on campuses.

A number of reviews handed down to the government last year recommended a code for free speech after groups claimed there was a rising culture of silencing voices people disagreed with.

“>On Twitter this morning:

The government’s campaign to force universities to comply with so-called free-speech codes has just died in the arse. As I tried to explain to a normally smarter member of the Coalition yesterday, it is always and everywhere a mistake to give the Labor Party a moral victory.

7 Responses to What is the difference between the Liberal Party and the University of Sydney?

  1. The BigBlueCat
    #3335276, posted on February 26, 2020 at 10:19 am

    As I tried to explain to a normally smarter member of the Coalition yesterday, it is always and everywhere a mistake to give the Labor Party a moral victory.

    You got that right!

  2. Roger
    #3335279, posted on February 26, 2020 at 10:21 am

    What a joke.

    The ‘quiet Australians’ didn’t vote for this.

    Nor did they vote for zero net emissions.

  3. mh
    #3335286, posted on February 26, 2020 at 10:27 am

    The Coalition are like the Murdoch newspapers in Australia.

    They stay ever so slightly to the right of their opponents.

  4. stackja
    #3335306, posted on February 26, 2020 at 10:46 am

    ScoMo not what was voted for?

  7. Porter
    #3335341, posted on February 26, 2020 at 11:03 am

    OK so it’s a trick question isn’t it? Well the difference is that the University of Sydney VC is going to University College in London where he can advise UK police on how to monitor tweets. I mean he did such a frigging stellar job shutting down free speech on Sydney U campus he will fit right in with the neoNazi wokesters in the UK. Unfortunately, the stupid Liberals won’t emigrate with him.

