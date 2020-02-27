Alex Epstein takes the moral case for fossil fuels on campus in Colorado

What an opportunity! And see how the students responded.

Some of the questions they raised included:

Given that we’re already seeing sea level rise hurt places like Miami, should we really be increasing our use of fossil fuels?

Aren’t fossil fuels only low-cost because they receive far more in subsidies than renewables?

Why do you give fossil fuels credit for cleaner air and water rather than regulation?

Aren’t we going to run out of fossil fuels, since they’re a finite resource?

Doesn’t air pollution kill 1.3 million people per year in China?

What do you think about the mass extinction of over half of the world’s organisms in the past few decades because of temperature changes?

If fossil fuels are so great, why aren’t they benefiting places like Venezuela and Iraq?

The Q&A went on for over an hour and there were still several students eager to ask more questions.

The CMU event is a model of what I want to achieve on college campuses: opening the minds of people who expect to disagree with me and also empowering those who already agree with me with a new level of clarity.

