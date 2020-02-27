Alex Epstein takes the moral case for fossil fuels on campus in Colorado

What an opportunity! And see how the students responded.
Some of the questions they raised included:
- Given that we’re already seeing sea level rise hurt places like Miami, should we really be increasing our use of fossil fuels?
- Aren’t fossil fuels only low-cost because they receive far more in subsidies than renewables?
- Why do you give fossil fuels credit for cleaner air and water rather than regulation?
- Aren’t we going to run out of fossil fuels, since they’re a finite resource?
- Doesn’t air pollution kill 1.3 million people per year in China?
- What do you think about the mass extinction of over half of the world’s organisms in the past few decades because of temperature changes?
- If fossil fuels are so great, why aren’t they benefiting places like Venezuela and Iraq?
The Q&A went on for over an hour and there were still several students eager to ask more questions.
The CMU event is a model of what I want to achieve on college campuses: opening the minds of people who expect to disagree with me and also empowering those who already agree with me with a new level of clarity.
Some random thoughts. Soon the eyes of the world will turn to Australia to see how a nation with no nuclear power and no neighbours to help out will handle the transition to zero emissions. It will be interesting to see how all the high-profile and outspoken advocates of zero emissions in high places, industry, academia, politics and the media manage the walk back from the train crash.
Your link isn’t helpful – it’s directing me to a gmail account…
“Fossil fuels” actually aren’t from fossils. It’s a nonsense leftist term to use. Try hydrocarbons for example.