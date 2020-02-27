Anti-tech silliness

Posted on 9:33 am, February 27, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

From a long think piece in the AFR:

Decades from now, historians will likely look back on the beginning of the 21st century as a period when the smartest minds in the world’s richest country sank their talent, time and capital into a narrow band of human endeavour – digital technology.

Their efforts have given us frictionless access to media, information, consumer goods, and chauffeurs. But software has hardly remade the physical world. We were promised an industrial revolution. What we got was a revolution in consumer convenience.

… because consumer convenience is a bad thing.

 

2 Responses to Anti-tech silliness

  1. bemused
    #3336409, posted on February 27, 2020 at 9:56 am

    It’s clear that the AFR doesn’t employ the smartest minds.

  2. RobK
    #3336410, posted on February 27, 2020 at 9:58 am

    What we got was a revolution in consumer convenience.
    It is certainly not limited to that. Actually, consumer convenience is the by-product.

