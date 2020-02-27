DOES it still happen in primary school classrooms? You knew the answer (or thought you did) and maybe let out an “ooh, I know!” Nah-uh. Hands up, please, said Sister. She took her time to choose a hand – all the better to assess her charges and make non limb-raisers either think or feel ashamed of themselves. Eventually even they reached for the ceiling – what choice did they have? – playing the odds they wouldn’t get the call. As the seconds went on, the goody-goody know-it-alls … I mean, your laudable classmates – began to crazily pound the air with their forearms. Finally: “Yes … Paul.” Captain Cook? No, not Captain Cook.

holy shit this is an actual disaster. where are the moderators? #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/4CMrof3xq0 — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) February 26, 2020



Joe Biden at 0.18: the lame, guilty arm of a pretender. Doesn’t have a clue. Michael Bloomberg (between 0.28 and 0.34): new kid. He’s crying inside, asking why he’s here. Biden is planning to dack him at recess and taken his lunch. Smug Pete Buttigieg at 0.46 wants to talk about maths. This is social studies, Pete. Shoosh. Elizabeth Warren at 0.52 – mmm, interesting. That’s the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it salute of a pet who’s not sure about this one but doesn’t want her fellow front-row savants to sniff any weakness. In the end, the teacher makes a choice: “Bernie.” Communism? No, not communism.

