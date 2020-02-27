Casinovirus: addicted unis comp Chinese students



One of Australia’s most prestigious universities is offering cash grants of $7,500 to help Chinese students get around the coronavirus travel ban and resume their studies.

The University of Melbourne is offering the grant to cover eligible expenses including accommodation, airfares and quarantine costs …

The offer comes after the University of Western Sydney and Adelaide University offered students smaller amounts of $1,500 and $5,000 respectively.

The grants could enable students to return to Australia by serving a two-week quarantine period in a third country after leaving China.