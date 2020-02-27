From the “fact check” unit that missed a talking rodent in pants

IN November 2019, the ABC fell for a climate change petition purportedly signed by 11,000 scientists. After I delved deeper into the document itself (via links not provided by the ABC), I found that 2,610 of the signatories described themselves as “student,” “researcher” or “retired.” Scores had qualifications unrelated to the ‘crisis’ they were warning the world about. Andrew Bolt looked again and discovered the petition was also signed by Mickey Mouse. Organisers had sought to hoodwink the public with a bloated, doctored petition. It’s not quite right, in fact, to say the ABC’s climateers “fell” for this dodgy mayday. They accepted and promoted it on faith because it was religiously correct and politically useful.

By stark, disturbing contrast, an ABC probe by two “Fact Check” gumshoes published this morning examines a crisis-sceptical climate petition posted to Facebook by Liberal backbencher Craig Kelly in October 2019. Online editor Matt Martino and his assistant, Christina Arampatzi, sought to contact the 75 Australian signatories by telephone, email and LinkedIn. Their goal was to verify the 75 did indeed sign the petition and ask them about their vocational credentials. After a bizarre snoop-a-thon that must have included hundreds of phone calls and emails, Martino and Arampatzi tracked down only 29. When cold-called using internet-stalked contact details, many signatories understandably refused to speak to the pair (re a petition they signed more than four months ago). Long story short: they are an impressive group with diverse qualifications and experiences. But just like Mickey Mouse and the thousands of phony experts among the infamous 11,000, they’re not “climate scientists.” That’s supposed to be a gotcha that justifies the investigation of private citizens. The state broadcaster is now running background checks on anyone who publicly doubts ‘climate change.’