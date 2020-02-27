The funniest thing you’ll read all day

From a long piece in The Australian:

Through its KiwiBuild program, the government pledged 100,000 high-quality, affordable homes across 10 years, half of them in Auckland. In reality, after 47 houses were built, the targets were scrapped as unrealistic.

That is an objective failure – people should know better by now to believe such promises. Nonetheless spectacular – awesome effort.

I also chuckled at this:

The Washington Post observed after Ardern hobnobbed with the wealthy worthy in Davos that, while many were enthralled, ­others saw the NZ PM as being cut from the same poseur cloth as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, only less annoying and with an easier country to run.

Then:

“She is regarded as a bit of a show pony who is not delivering,” Australian National Univer­sity professor John Wanna says.

Now that may or may not be true. But to be fair that is hardly unique to the New Zealand prime minister.

Interestingly enough – the piece today follows another piece that I read in the AFR suggesting that the Ardern government might be in trouble:

A personally popular Prime Minister at home, and uber-popular one abroad, Ardern is now facing one of the biggest challenges of her premiership. The headache is not being caused by the opposition, or a flagging economy, but the behaviour of her own Deputy Prime Minister and Coalition partner, Winston Peters.

It seems that Winston Peters has been involved in some complicated scheme to funnel money to political ends.

Like all electoral law it is a bit murky and complicated, but the basic facts are these: NZ First appears to have operated a foundation to the side of the party that receives donations and pays for party activities, while not declaring those donations to the New Zealand Electoral Commission.

Hard to get excited – but it may be important for some.

I do tend to be a bit suspicious of arguments suggesting a first term (national) government will be thrown out because they are struggling to deliver. By definition first term governments struggle with high expectation and inexperience. I suspect voters know this and discount those issues when they get to actually voting.