The Grumpy Four



The head of Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital Emergency Department has called out as “racism” the refusal of families to have their children treated by Asian staff members amid fears of a coronavirus pandemic hitting Australia.

Dr Stuart Lewena said the “paranoia” around coronavirus “is acceptable”, but discriminating against medicos on the basis of race is not, citing at least four instances at the Royal Children’s Hospital in recent weeks.

"Whilst at the moment we've only seen a few isolated cases of what we would only view as racism being directed towards some of our staff, we did identify the fact that that was unacceptable," Dr Lewena said.

“We weren’t going to wait until it became a larger problem, and we’re well and truly supporting our staff and getting the message to the community and those who attend our department that we have complete confidence and faith in all staff who work here at the hospital.

“There’s no need to be picking and choosing the doctor who sees you when you attend the hospital, and there’s certainly no need to be making that decision based on their race.