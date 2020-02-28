Bernie Morrison

Ban on $10,000 cash purchases set to become law despite concerns.
Laughing Liberals will jail people who spend their own money
A controversial bill to ban cash payments over $10,000 and impose two-year jail sentences on those caught using cash above that limit is poised to pass Federal Parliament despite bitter divisions within both major parties.
The Morrison government is set to win support from Labor to legislate the controversial crackdown, which is likely to be opposed by the entire Senate crossbench from the Greens to One Nation …
Government sources told The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald they were prepared to call the bluff of Coalition senators and the “tin foil hat brigade” who might cross the floor on the issue.
This is a tactical replay of Peter Dutton’s war on encryption (privacy); only now the “black economy” is the new paedophiles. Crime lords won’t pay heed to a $10,000 limit – any more than they keep registered pistols in gun safes. If enacted, the law will create a cash scarcity of sorts in even slightly grey local economies. That will boost the purchasing power of criminals. Cash as emperor, not merely king.
Just in time for the next big crash and negative interest rates.
Note deposits can on zero notice be bailed in if the bank gets in trouble.
Jail sentences for using cash.
Here we are with p…phles and drug dealers and child care scams, children in abusive situations and certain communities and the Morrison government wants to jail people for using their own cash.
I think Labor is playing tricks with them.
Come on now, I’m certain the ‘experts’ would have considered all the unintended consequences. When has a government not done so?
So now anyone who doesn’t agree with the vampire nanny-state monitoring every aspect of our lives and claiming paramount ownership of everything is some sort of nutcase.
Anyone with half a brain can see that these people are demagogues and control-freaks, increasingly behaving like those they criticise. They insist that we follow their rules, while themselves using force to breach the most fundamental rule of all – “thou shalt not steal”. By that standard, the government represents by far the biggest ‘black’ economy of all.