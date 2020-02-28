Renewable Energy a Cure for Corona Virus

It may not have happened yet, but give it time. Someone, somewhere will try to draw the link between Conronavirus and climate change.

You know how it will work.

Increased temperatures and increased weather volatility make the environment more receptive to viruses. Plus, rising sea levels are causing people to move and they are taking the virus with them.

The solution, zero net emissions by 2030 not 2050. Its now a viro-climate emergency.

How can it be done? Renewable energy. Increased taxes. Larger governments and untold new enforcement officers. An immediate end to all extraction industries, industrial farming and meat production. Importantly also … a surrender of national sovereignty to the United Nations. And the immediate implementation of Modern Monetary Theory to fund a Green New Deal.

If you think TAFKAS is kidding, give it time. And watch for the media releases coming from the Australian Greens.