Renewable Energy a Cure for Corona Virus

It may not have happened yet, but give it time. Someone, somewhere will try to draw the link between Conronavirus and climate change.
You know how it will work.
Increased temperatures and increased weather volatility make the environment more receptive to viruses. Plus, rising sea levels are causing people to move and they are taking the virus with them.
The solution, zero net emissions by 2030 not 2050. Its now a viro-climate emergency.
How can it be done? Renewable energy. Increased taxes. Larger governments and untold new enforcement officers. An immediate end to all extraction industries, industrial farming and meat production. Importantly also … a surrender of national sovereignty to the United Nations. And the immediate implementation of Modern Monetary Theory to fund a Green New Deal.
If you think TAFKAS is kidding, give it time. And watch for the media releases coming from the Australian Greens.
You’re a bit slow: https://blogs.ei.columbia.edu/2020/02/24/coronavirus-climate-induced-pandemics/
That angle will be hijacked by [totalitarian] Public Health.
And don’t forget. Think of The Children™.
Actually, heatwaves tend to be pretty lethal for bat populations, so more climate change probably equals less bats and less coronviruses.
I like the hypothesis that with novel viruses (and Ebola like viruses as well) that they are correlated with large scale land clearing. The animals get deprived of their forest habitats and come to live in people’s backyards and local parks. The closer proximity to humans just increases the probability of eventual transmission.
I was thinking to myself that coronavirus might actually be a cure for climate change hysteria.
A real emergency displacing a fake one.
Woke youf might learn that a boogeyman possibly coming in the distant future isn’t as important as an infectious disease trashing the country right now.