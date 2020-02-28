George Clooney ‘saddened’ by alleged child labour on Nespresso coffee farms.
Having grown up working on a tobacco farm from the time I was 12, I’m uniquely aware of the complex issues regarding farming and child labour.”
The actor, liberal morals campaigner and Nespresso salesman worked on his grandparents’ farm in Kentucky as a summer job. His wealthy and moderately famous parents didn’t need his pocket-money.
Note Clooney’s hypocrisy on refugees, which he advocates that we need more of, as long as they don’t come near him. He left Lake Como because there were too many refugees.
Uniquely aware, eh George?
Nobody else in the world understands child labour like you because you once had a summer job on grandpa’s tobacco farm?
‘Actors are generally stupid people.’
Anthony Hopkins
It’s Depresso.
I would be almost certain his main job on the farm was feeding the chooks.