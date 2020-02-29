Is it a beat up or the real thing?

OUTBREAK BIGGER
SPREADS TO 60 COUNTRIES
HITS MEGACITY LAGOS
RISK UPGRADED
STOCKS STAY SICK
DOW -3583 FOR WEEK
FAUCI TELLS LAWMAKERS THERE WILL BE MANY MORE INFECTED...
Residents Near Mystery Case Worry and Wonder...
Missteps at CDC Have Set Back Ability to Detect Spread...
USA to invoke special powers to boost production of protective gear...
FDA reports 1st drug shortage...
Toilet paper rationing in Hawaii...
How Daily Life Could Change...
MULVANEY: SCHOOLS MAY CLOSE...
International Travelers At JFK Appalled By Lack Of Screening...
CDC ominous scenario: Healthcare systems 'overwhelmed'...
GOOGLE employee tests positive...
GATES: May be 'once-in-a-century pathogen we've been worried about'...
Meanwhile, closer to home, my wife went to buy hand sanitiser this morning and was told that the shipment arrives at 4:00 in the morning, is greeted by a massive crowd and is sold out within minutes.
And at Instapundit:
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: A second case of coronavirus found through spread in California.
Coronavirus outbreak: Additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Solano Co and Santa Clara County, officials say.
‘I think it’s going to go everywhere’ | Galveston health officials preparing for coronavirus.
Working coronavirus test kits promised soon in all US states after faults found.
How Walk-In Clinics Are Preparing For The Coronavirus.
Coronavirus reappears in discharged patients, raising questions in containment fight.
Coronavirus risk upgraded to “very high” by World Health Organization as death toll mounts.
BTS Have Canceled Their South Korea Tour Dates Over The Coronavirus Outbreak.
SXSW organizers: We have no plans to cancel at this time.
Here are all the major tech conferences canceled so far because of Coronavirus.
Coronavirus travel: most travel insurance policies won’t cover cancellations.
Tim Cook says he’s ‘optimistic’ that China has the coronavirus situation under control. “He also said that factories in China that make iPhone parts are reopening.”
Coronavirus impact on activity is main issue for investors, says Krishna Memani.
Coronavirus fear creates the worst week on Wall Street since 2008.
.
Playing devils advocate – I rather think it has been globally accepted that this outbreak will be much more widespread than the annual flu. (remember that our Australian government has enough disposable facemasks for 1 each to every 4 out of 5 Australians)
(The possible exception might be North Korea- who supposedly have an effective cure to preventing further infections)
Here in Australia the numbers could possibly top 300 000 dead – but on the plus side that should reduce emissions by around 6 million metric tonnes of CO2 per annum & increase the redistribution of wealth from older Australians to ME-llenials.
The Greens will be loving this!