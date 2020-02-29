Is it a beat up or the real thing?



OUTBREAK BIGGER

SPREADS TO 60 COUNTRIES

HITS MEGACITY LAGOS

RISK UPGRADED

STOCKS STAY SICK

DOW -3583 FOR WEEK



FAUCI TELLS LAWMAKERS THERE WILL BE MANY MORE INFECTED...

Residents Near Mystery Case Worry and Wonder...

Missteps at CDC Have Set Back Ability to Detect Spread...

USA to invoke special powers to boost production of protective gear...

FDA reports 1st drug shortage...

Toilet paper rationing in Hawaii...

How Daily Life Could Change...

MULVANEY: SCHOOLS MAY CLOSE...

International Travelers At JFK Appalled By Lack Of Screening...

CDC ominous scenario: Healthcare systems 'overwhelmed'...

GOOGLE employee tests positive...

GATES: May be 'once-in-a-century pathogen we've been worried about'...

Meanwhile, closer to home, my wife went to buy hand sanitiser this morning and was told that the shipment arrives at 4:00 in the morning, is greeted by a massive crowd and is sold out within minutes.

And at Instapundit:

.