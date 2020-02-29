You thought plastic was a landfill problem. Try turbine blades!

Interesting emerging problem. Has this been costed as a part of the zero emission program?
Who would have thought? What’s even worse, is that the amount of wind turbine blades slated for waste disposal is forecasted to quadruple over the next fifteen years as a great deal more blades reach their 15-20 year lifespan. Furthermore, the size and length of the newly installed wind turbine blades are now twice as large as they were 20-30 years ago.
Check out the amazing composite material in the blades. And they are not small.
This picture was taken in 2016. So, in about 15-20 years, this blade will need to be replaced. Just think of the cost to remove three massive blades this size, cut them up, transport them to the landfill and cover them with tons of soil. Now, multiply that by tens of thousands of blades. According to the data from Hochschule Bremerhaven & Ahlstrom-Munksjo, the wind industry will generate 50,000 tons of blade waste in 2020, but that will quadruple to 225,000 tons by 2034. I have read that some estimates show an even higher amount of blade waste over the next 10-20 years.
Nobody ever said saving the planet would be easy.
There is also great link to the debacle of German green energy. Spread this around!
BONUS. Peter Ridd on Outsiders updating the progress with his case and a report on dud JCU research on the Reef.
Greens are never really held responsible for their mistakes. MSM forget quickly and move the narrative along.
Has there ever been one Green scheme that’s worked?
Said this here before, the government needs to lay an annual fee on each wind turbine of at least $20k to help offset decommissioning costs when they die, as they will. These owners will just walk away and disappear once they start to fail and become unprofitable, there will be rows of decaying and rusting ruins in the landscape like in Soviet Russia. Any ‘environmentalist’ that supports these devices is clueless.
How to save the world from the Industrial Revolution with an Industrial Revolution
in 2016, at the Bella Center in Copenhagen (site of the IPCC Climate Conference in 2009) a single aluminium ie. solidified electricity, wind-turbine blade is proudly displayed near the entrance. Reminescent of a suspended blue whale in some natural history museum.
A nearby sign provided some details of this monument to civilizational death:
Length: 43 metres, weight: 6.4 tonnes (IIRC)
Sight-seeing around the Little Mermaid statue reveals several of these monstrosities towering over the port horizon. It’s funny how few pictures actually show these blights.
Most wind companies wouldn’t even bother replacing dud blades they just leave the dud turbine in place to rot away. Especially when they go broke. Even if they have only leased the land for a certain number of years most of them will not clean up afterwards and that includes the massive concrete blocks on which these monsters stand. That’s not a prediction that is already happening and that is the normal outcome. Wind turbines, solar panels whatever are not just visual pollution, they’re environmental vandalism.
I dunno about the blades, but when I looked at working in the industry twenty or so years ago, bearings needed constant replacement.
No doubt things have improved.
And another good article on such things over at NTZ today:
Power Grid Vulnerability Exposed: Storm, High Winds Lead To Power Outages Over Large Areas Of Germany
The same happened in SA for the statewide blackout. That tripped the whole grid. Germany has the advantage of drawing upon the grids of other countries especially France where the large nuclear sector gives rock-solid baseload and frequency protection.
They have all worked.
As long as you realise their purpose is deindustrialisation of the West and the imposition of a neo-marxist economic system.
From that point of view, Green schemes do work flawlessly.
My understanding is that the responsibility to dispose of these turbines and return the land to its previous condition falls upon the landowner. That’s the gist of the contracts. There was an article a while back discussing the future costs that these contracts would impose on the landowner.
Just think of the cost to remove three massive blades this size, cut them up, transport them to the landfill and cover them with tons of soil.
Removal and clean-up won’t be much of a problem for those which self destruct on site.
I guess this is where some of the much hyped renewable jobs will come from.
Windmill blade removal and destruction technicians.
I remember that post and at the time I also commented these land owners probably don’t know what they signed up to in terms of liability. Expectations for land rehabilitation have changed and regulators are acutely aware. For example, they may have originally been allowed to leave the foundation block in the ground. Now they may be required to remove it at the whim of a regulator. And along the theme of Rafe’s post , I’ll bet they grossly underestimated the disposal costs, including all the usual levies and fees, of the blades
On a slightly different topic, I also see the proposed Delburn wind farm in our neck of the woods has been pruned back again. Still going to a be a blight along the ridge line though.