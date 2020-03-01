Good luck: Disease-o-crats campaign on open bug borders

Posted on 11:10 am, March 1, 2020 by currencylad

‘Border Security Is Also Health Security,’ Trump Says at Rally as Coronavirus Fears Grow.

Coronavirus is not a “dreamer.” Bringing a naif to a gun fight won’t help convince people otherwise:

Meanwhile, the ABC has decided that for Morrison accountability purposes, ‘climate change’ = COVID19.
Michelle Grattan and David Speers ignore scientific reality and promote the left’s newest talking point.

5 Responses to Good luck: Disease-o-crats campaign on open bug borders

  1. stackja
    #3339522, posted on March 1, 2020 at 11:21 am

    Leftist ‘science’ at work.

  2. a happy little debunker
    #3339526, posted on March 1, 2020 at 11:23 am

    Being the Culture Vulture that I am – I noted the Guardian peddling fake news over the Cruz/AOC exchange (on Twitter).
    Their original story (which was still up late last night) read that Cruz failed to respond to some quipy retort by AOC
    It is now updated to include a ‘snarky’ response by Cruz

    A few hours later, Cruz returned for another condescending jab. “Btw, congrats on the science fair,”

  3. Elderly White Man From Skipton
    #3339539, posted on March 1, 2020 at 11:30 am

    CL: I suggest you might check the background here. I believe the woman concerned has MIT qualifications in microbiology.

  4. Scott Osmond
    #3339552, posted on March 1, 2020 at 11:41 am

    It was only a matter of time before gerbil warming was linked to the bug. Monomaniacs are so tedious.

  5. C.L.
    #3339557, posted on March 1, 2020 at 11:45 am

    I believe the woman concerned has MIT qualifications in microbiology.

    Your belief is unfounded. She has an arts degree from Boston University College.

