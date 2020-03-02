Liberty Quote
The curious task of economics is to demonstrate to men how little they really know about what they imagine they can design.— Friedrich von Hayek
-
Recent Comments
- Fisky on Open Forum: February 29, 2020
- feelthebern on Open Forum: February 29, 2020
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: February 29, 2020
- mh on Open Forum: February 29, 2020
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: February 29, 2020
- 8th Dan on Open Forum: February 29, 2020
- Nob on Open Forum: February 29, 2020
- Pedro the Loafer on Open Forum: February 29, 2020
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: February 29, 2020
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: February 29, 2020
- Nob on Open Forum: February 29, 2020
- Megan on Q&A Thread: March 2, 2020
- JC on Open Forum: February 29, 2020
- Top Ender on Open Forum: February 29, 2020
- feelthebern on Open Forum: February 29, 2020
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: February 29, 2020
- mh on Q&A Thread: March 2, 2020
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: February 29, 2020
- feelthebern on Open Forum: February 29, 2020
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: February 29, 2020
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: February 29, 2020
- feelthebern on Open Forum: February 29, 2020
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: February 29, 2020
- David Brewer on Bernie v Biden plus Bloomberg
- Boambee John on Open Forum: February 29, 2020
- Ed Case on It’s not the Corona-apocalypse
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: February 29, 2020
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: February 29, 2020
- NoFixedAddress on Open Forum: February 29, 2020
- johanna on Open Forum: February 29, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- Q&A Thread: March 2, 2020
- It’s not the Corona-apocalypse
- Bernie v Biden plus Bloomberg
- Not all migrants are refugees
- Jo Nova’s Coronavirus update. How it kills and how we can be saved
- Ian Plimer on the failure of windmills and solar factories to reduce CO2 emissions + Windwatch
- Keynesian economics and modern socialism
- Good luck: Disease-o-crats campaign on open bug borders
- Beginning of The End For Democrat Party’s Favourite War
- Big-headed Queensland man has the last laugh
- Causative factors, Detective Inspector?
- Is it a beat up or the real thing?
- You thought plastic was a landfill problem? Try turbine blades!
- Open Forum: February 29, 2020
- The salmon cannon
- You cannot forecast the American election result
- Read the whole thing
- Renewable Energy a Cure for Corona Virus
- Bernie Morrison
- Uniquely Aware
- Wind at the choke point on Tuesday 25 Feb
- The Grumpy Four
- Killing men for art
- Casinovirus: addicted unis comp Chinese students
- From the “fact check” unit that missed a talking rodent in pants
- Anti-tech silliness
- The funniest thing you’ll read all day
- Alex Epstein takes the moral case for fossil fuels on campus
- Arms Race
- There is no excuse for murder
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Q&A Thread: March 2, 2020
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
If Carpe is counting give me zero, nought, none, 0
Anthony Lehmann has renounced his slave name, and now uses the pronoun Lehmo.
Q plus A has dropped all pretense of being current affairs, and will now be peopled by comedians and 30-y-o QANGO CEOs and entrepreneurs, asking perpetual questions of why the deplorables aren’t as lovely as we.
Shut It Down
Fire Them All
Dire. I just cannot even pretend to be interested anymore.