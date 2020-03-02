Q&A Thread: March 2, 2020

Posted on 9:00 pm, March 2, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Q&A Thread: March 2, 2020

  1. stackja
    #3341174, posted on March 2, 2020 at 9:03 pm

    The Australian Identity: Who Are We?
    Monday, 2 March | Live From Melbourne

    Nova Peris, Olympian and former politician

    Tarang Chawla, Writer and anti-violence campaigner

    Marlee Silva, Founder, Indigenous female empowerment network @tiddas4tiddas

    Lehmo, Comedian and broadcaster

    If Carpe is counting give me zero, nought, none, 0

  2. Dave in Marybrook
    #3341181, posted on March 2, 2020 at 9:08 pm

    Anthony Lehmann has renounced his slave name, and now uses the pronoun Lehmo.
    Q plus A has dropped all pretense of being current affairs, and will now be peopled by comedians and 30-y-o QANGO CEOs and entrepreneurs, asking perpetual questions of why the deplorables aren’t as lovely as we.

  3. mh
    #3341205, posted on March 2, 2020 at 9:19 pm

    Shut It Down

    Fire Them All

  4. Megan
    #3341210, posted on March 2, 2020 at 9:23 pm

    Dire. I just cannot even pretend to be interested anymore.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.