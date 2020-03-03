A pyromaniac in a field of strawmen

It never ceases to impress TAFKAS. People who have never worked in business (or the private sector) and know nothing about how to run a business or the risks associated, always feel free and liberated to offer advice and wise commentary.
Take this contribution from those commercial icons of Andrew Leigh, Commonwealth Treasury and Ross Gittins, all lamenting the decline in Australia’s productivity:
No Mr Gittens. If you want to address the productivity problem you don’t need to start at the bottom or the top. You need to start and finish in Canberra. Start with this.
According to Andrew Leigh:
Part of the problem is that many firms aren’t investing in new technologies.
…
Less than half have invested in data analytics or intelligent software systems. Only three in five have invested in cyber security, making them vulnerable to hacking and ransomware attacks.
Yes. It is manifestly clear the lack of investment in data analytics and cyber security is the essential cause of the failure of many small and medium businesses. Energy prices, productivity sapping industrial relations laws, regulatory Taj Mahals not. It’s all about data and cyber.
There is also the question of the value of investing in data and cyber when the brilliant and bi-partisan NBN has destroyed Australia’s internet infrastructure.
Then come the lamentations about lack of investment, or in fact the dis-investment, not just in technology but in people, include a notable decline in start up business.
You know what type of investments Leigh and Treasury and Gittens are silent on … investment in regulatory affairs, compliance, legal and accounting advice that has been necessitated by the regulatory and compliance industrial complex. Investment that not only produce nothing, but destroy the productivity of others.
Yet, given their collective and lengthy experiences of these wise commentators and analyst, particularly in running and working in business, it’s all clear. If you NBN actually works, small manufacturers and news agents and butchers need to invest in data analytics and cyber security and their businesses will boom. Perhaps not boom in and economic sense but rather in a physics sense.
Ah, but if only business had the same privilege of government when it comes to revenue; to show up with guns and force the sale of goods and service that may or may not be wanted at a price well in excess of value. Like the ABC for example.
But not satisfied showing his bone headed ignorance, Gittens gives this little off hand smart arsed close:
It’s all pretty dismal – and, of course, all the fault of the government. But I know just the reform we need to fix the problem. Morrison should offer chief executives of ASX200 companies a cut in their tax rate, provided they can show they were too busy during the financial year sticking to their knitting to attend any meetings of the Australian Business Council called to discuss lobbying the government for favours.
Oh is he not so wise and smart.
Firstly, this is absolutely the fault of the government. Cut taxes, reduce regulation and get the hell out of the way and see what level of investment is going on.
Secondly, you pretentious toss pot. No ASX200 companies should not be given targeted tax cuts. ALL businesses should be given tax cuts as should all citizens. And you know how to fund these tax cuts, as if tax cuts need funding, cut the hell out of budgets of the government and its agencies.
Post Script – attribution to William F. Buckley whose line about straw-men and pyromaniacs TAFKAS borrowed.
As someone who has had a small business since 1979 I have been through it all. when I started there was virtually no paperwork now I only have 2 employees and there is a constant stream.
Thanks for your views on Ross Gittens I have to agree.
Every minister in parliament who has not run a business or worked for a small business should be compelled to do so, even as an observer, for at least two weeks every year. Be it a restaurant, hardware store, mechanic, coffee shop, bakery etc, to get to understand what it means to run a business and the regulations etc that make doing so more difficult than the business itself.
Gittens has always been a smug git, thinking he knows everything but actually knowing squat. He’s like that American counterpart who always seems to get it wrong, but is forever lauded by the Left.
Good work TAFKAS.
As ever with both Leigh and Gittens, part of their argument that is right. They have an unerring ability to grasp in the direction of the nettle, and yet to seize a thorn.
In this case, is that productivity policy needs to start from ‘below’ – productivity flows from the countless decisions of individual workers, employers and consumers in how to fulfill their wishes and desires better.
All information is local and productivity improvement cannot be brought about from the centre, although the centre can facilitate it by removing those things – regulations, taxes, compliance costs – that prevent people from making their own choices.
Trump has been cutting regulations and taxes.
Result is historically low unemployment for ordinary people, especially African-Americans and Hispanic-Americans. The companies employing them only are doing so because they can make a profit by means of the additional staff.
Get the dead hand of regulation and taxes off the necks of SMEs here and just watch what happens. It would knock Gittens’ socks off.
TAFKAS certainly hits the mark on Canberra’s scorecard, but for one element; competition policy.
We have had limp trade practices law so far as monopoly is concerned since the first attempt. ACCC has been MIA on virtually all fronts. The result has been a very long period of continuing growth by acquisition until we have huge, dominant players in most sectors and a crushing effect on suppliers, smaller entrants and new investments. Whether it’s the pricing of air travel, the pricing of rack space on supermarket shelves, the buying practices of large players in most sectors or the cosiness of large companies with large trade unions, the effect is constant and unhealthy.
Add on compulsory super and the bureaucracy of “investment” managers and yet close the loop for a gene pool that is breeding out capability and performance in the broad.
@ Bruce
Things are fairly good. But it’s hard to see where he broke with the trend that started early under Obama; and the prime age employment rate is still below past peaks. As someone who doesn’t like Trump, but likes some of the things done in his name, I don’t want to be too harsh; but the stories of superlative economic performance have tended to overstate things by comparing apples and pears. Unemployment rates over time, for example.
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/graph/?g=pOQc
Which is one reason why I shop almost exclusively at Aldi. They threw a spanner in the works as far as Australian supermarkets are concerned. Aldi sources from as many local suppliers as is possible, don’t screw suppliers, pay on time (are loved by suppliers because of this) and still manage to sell their products at low cost. And when Colesworth complain, you know that Aldi is doing well.