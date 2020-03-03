A pyromaniac in a field of strawmen

It never ceases to impress TAFKAS. People who have never worked in business (or the private sector) and know nothing about how to run a business or the risks associated, always feel free and liberated to offer advice and wise commentary.

Take this contribution from those commercial icons of Andrew Leigh, Commonwealth Treasury and Ross Gittins, all lamenting the decline in Australia’s productivity:

No Mr Gittens. If you want to address the productivity problem you don’t need to start at the bottom or the top. You need to start and finish in Canberra. Start with this.

According to Andrew Leigh:

Part of the problem is that many firms aren’t investing in new technologies. … Less than half have invested in data analytics or intelligent software systems. Only three in five have invested in cyber security, making them vulnerable to hacking and ransomware attacks.

Yes. It is manifestly clear the lack of investment in data analytics and cyber security is the essential cause of the failure of many small and medium businesses. Energy prices, productivity sapping industrial relations laws, regulatory Taj Mahals not. It’s all about data and cyber.

There is also the question of the value of investing in data and cyber when the brilliant and bi-partisan NBN has destroyed Australia’s internet infrastructure.

Then come the lamentations about lack of investment, or in fact the dis-investment, not just in technology but in people, include a notable decline in start up business.

You know what type of investments Leigh and Treasury and Gittens are silent on … investment in regulatory affairs, compliance, legal and accounting advice that has been necessitated by the regulatory and compliance industrial complex. Investment that not only produce nothing, but destroy the productivity of others.

Yet, given their collective and lengthy experiences of these wise commentators and analyst, particularly in running and working in business, it’s all clear. If you NBN actually works, small manufacturers and news agents and butchers need to invest in data analytics and cyber security and their businesses will boom. Perhaps not boom in and economic sense but rather in a physics sense.

Ah, but if only business had the same privilege of government when it comes to revenue; to show up with guns and force the sale of goods and service that may or may not be wanted at a price well in excess of value. Like the ABC for example.

But not satisfied showing his bone headed ignorance, Gittens gives this little off hand smart arsed close:

It’s all pretty dismal – and, of course, all the fault of the government. But I know just the reform we need to fix the problem. Morrison should offer chief executives of ASX200 companies a cut in their tax rate, provided they can show they were too busy during the financial year sticking to their knitting to attend any meetings of the Australian Business Council called to discuss lobbying the government for favours.

Oh is he not so wise and smart.

Firstly, this is absolutely the fault of the government. Cut taxes, reduce regulation and get the hell out of the way and see what level of investment is going on.

Secondly, you pretentious toss pot. No ASX200 companies should not be given targeted tax cuts. ALL businesses should be given tax cuts as should all citizens. And you know how to fund these tax cuts, as if tax cuts need funding, cut the hell out of budgets of the government and its agencies.

Post Script – attribution to William F. Buckley whose line about straw-men and pyromaniacs TAFKAS borrowed.