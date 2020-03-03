… and right on cue.

Last week I suggested that a speech given by the head of ASIO was code for additional funding and powers.

Today Reece Kershaw, commissioner of the Australian Federal Police, has an op-ed in the Australian making the case for additional powers.

As Australian Federal Police Commissioner, I am confronted by the question: how, in an age when data storage and access are no longer confined by geographical borders, do we ensure law enforcement can access the information we need quickly, ­efficiently and in the right form to ensure offenders face justice and we can keep Australia safe? For this reason, the AFP strongly supports legislation to help give law enforcement more direct access to data held in other countries. The proposed Cloud Act agreement with the US is a first step towards strengthening co-operation between Australia and our allies, where access to electronic data is critical to the continued effectiveness of our law enforcement activities.

So what happens at the moment?

To access information beyond our borders, we have increasingly relied on our mutual assistance request scheme, which was introduced in 1987 when the internet was in its infancy. … However, mutual assistance involves a protracted cross-border process of negotiation between Australia, overseas law and justice authorities and relevant industry providers. Foreign governments will often be required to undertake their own legal process to obtain relevant data. And although the AFP and the Attorney-General’s Department have strong relationships with our US counterparts, which ensures urgent and life-threatening requests are acted on quickly, the overall MAR process is often far too slow, especially when we are gathering data to be used as admissible evidence in court.

Isn’t following due process a bitch?

What does the AFP want? (emphasis added)

We want to ensure those who seek and use the proposed new production orders (issued in Australia and served directly on a foreign company) are subject to appropriate and proportionate oversight.

Yep – the AFP want to by-pass all that pesky going to court business and simply demand information from foreign corporations directly.

Reading the article it looks like the US authorities are going to agree to this. Strange:

The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.

Why would the US government agree to give a foreign government powers within its own territory that it itself does not have?

Answer: Because that foreign government can then pass on information to the US government having gone on a fishing expedition through private information where the US government has no probable cause.

Kershaw finishes off his op-ed with a rhetorical question:

In the face of protecting our community, who could argue with that?

Americans who favour their privacy and constitutional rights might have something to say about this.