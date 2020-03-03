Get off of my porch 2nd Amendment version

Posted on 4:56 pm, March 3, 2020 by Steve Kates

Full story here.

I think I’d vote for his wife. The whole story is quite tragic given what is happening in San Francisco and elsewhere. The left promote the lack of self-discipline and irresponsibility. Our way of life will not work that way as is plainly visible.

This entry was posted in American politics, Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.