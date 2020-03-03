Get off of my porch 2nd Amendment version

I’m front of DA Jackie Lacey’s house for that community meeting she promised with the @BLMLA crew. Rang her bell to invite her.
Her husband pulled a gun, cocked it, pointed it at my chest and said “I’ll shoot you. I don’t care who you are.” @WP4BL @RealJusticePAC @shaunking pic.twitter.com/WtazUWSJIC
— Melina Abdullah (@DocMellyMel) March 2, 2020
Full story here.
I think I’d vote for his wife. The whole story is quite tragic given what is happening in San Francisco and elsewhere. The left promote the lack of self-discipline and irresponsibility. Our way of life will not work that way as is plainly visible.