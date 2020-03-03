Normal Tuesday here but elsewhere…

Benjamin Netanyahu defeats Gantz, but is still short a majority. For the Israelis it is always an existential election and in the realest sense possible. And even there they mess around with the left of centre soft-centred opposition.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on track to win 59 seats for his bloc of right-wing and religious parties in Monday’s election, down by one from the 60 predicted by the initial exit polls. The new prediction leaves him two short of a majority in the Knesset.

He will find a majority but it’s too far away to know much more about why it was so close, but not as close as the last two times in the past twelve months when no winning side could be determined.

Meanwhile, in the US where Tuesday has not even arrived, Pete, Amy and ??? have pulled up stumps leaving the 3 B’s plus what’s her name? Therefore, Joe Biden, 77, Becomes Youngest Male Candidate in Democrat Primary. Tomorrow is not just Tuesday but Super Tuesday in the primaries so things will become a bit clearer on the socialist side.

Pete and Amy withdrew to help Joe out since the Dems are trying to avoid an open convention second ballot with Bernie. And for those of you who believe Slow Joe will be easy pickings, you may be in for a surprise. More pleasantly would be if I were in for a surprise. We shall see.

Meanwhile, just for added interest: