Pyrmonter: Bernie 100 years after the socialist calculation debate

Cats who can bear to distract themselves from the local culture scuffles and the adulation of the Great God Trump will have noticed that the US Dems are choosing their nominee for the US Presidency.

The figure currently leading in that electoral race is a cranky ‘Democratic Socialist’ from a state whose politics had until recently mostly concerned retention of US milk regulation.

In this centenary of Mises’ The Calculation Problem in the Socialist Commonwealth, which argued that rational economic calculation was not possible under socialism, it is worth noting whom among the US commentariat has stated the obvious – that socialism doesn’t work – and who is willing to go along.

Hat Tips then to Tyler Cowan of Marginal Revolution and Daron Acemoglou, linked in the same post for pointing out the madness involved.

One has to wonder about this roll call extracted in a comment on MR. Brad de Long? Krugman? There was a time those guys were serious, even when they were wrong (and they weren’t always that).

