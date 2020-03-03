Pyrmonter: Bernie 100 years after the socialist calculation debate

Cats who can bear to distract themselves from the local culture scuffles and the adulation of the Great God Trump will have noticed that the US Dems are choosing their nominee for the US Presidency.
The figure currently leading in that electoral race is a cranky ‘Democratic Socialist’ from a state whose politics had until recently mostly concerned retention of US milk regulation.
In this centenary of Mises’ The Calculation Problem in the Socialist Commonwealth, which argued that rational economic calculation was not possible under socialism, it is worth noting whom among the US commentariat has stated the obvious – that socialism doesn’t work – and who is willing to go along.
Hat Tips then to Tyler Cowan of Marginal Revolution and Daron Acemoglou, linked in the same post for pointing out the madness involved.
One has to wonder about this roll call extracted in a comment on MR. Brad de Long? Krugman? There was a time those guys were serious, even when they were wrong (and they weren’t always that).
(MR also features this useful reading list for those among the Cats who flirt with the socialism of the Right.
If you’re a lazy envious ignorant illiterate innumerate ahistorical anti-scientific imbecile, of course you’re going to love the idea of collectivism. Pity about the reality.
But as we all know, it’s never been correctly implemented. Just go back and check through your Marx as to why.
“The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money” – Margaret Thatcher
Thanks Pyrmonter, the Critical Bibliography on Socialism in the Independent Institute piece has been saved.
Yea but socialists are making the moral argument so this won’t work.
If you believe that individuals sacrificing themselves for something greater then themselves is moral, then you’re going to keep trying socialism.
Conservatives pushing the idea that Christianity is the basis of our morality and society have no grounds to oppose socialism. They even advance it’s cause themselves as we see with the Trump presidency. As we saw with Howard and Abbott. As we’re seeing with Boris Johnson. Pretty much without exception, conservatives are socialists but without the understanding to realize it.
Bottom line, it’s about ethics, not economics.
That would be the vast majority of Cat posters sadly.
Also, if someone is to “flirt” with socialism, nationalism, or any collectivism in general, then they should not be considered on “the right.”
You should read more than just Atlas Shrugged, man. What you said is distilled and triple purified nonsense.
I noticed that they are selecting their nominee.
I notice that they say the Electoral College is evil, and majority democracy should rule
I notice that when majority democracy presents a candidate the party machine doesnt like, the Dems want to manipulate a contested convention and insert the candidate the annointed few have chosen……again.