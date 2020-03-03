Pyrmonter: New nationalism

Don Boudreaux, writing on Café Hayek links to an excellent piece in the forthcoming Reason.

I differ with DBx in one regard: this is the most salient point made in opposition to the ‘New Nationalists’:

Today’s nationalists think the [US] federal government has an obligation to actively pursue what they call the “national interest.” Any agenda that assumes the existence of such a thing must begin by making a variety of determinations, from who should be allowed to join the polity to whether to privilege the producer’s bottom line over the consumer’s. And in anything short of a monolithic society, that means overriding some individuals’ preferences—and often their right to make choices for themselves.

Sensible Cats will pause before embracing the New Nationalism, knowing well that the reins of power will inevitably pass into the hands of those with whom they will disagree. Those who do embrace it will, no doubt, come to wonder where their liberties went.