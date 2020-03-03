Pyrmonter: New nationalism

Don Boudreaux, writing on Café Hayek links to an excellent piece in the forthcoming Reason.
I differ with DBx in one regard: this is the most salient point made in opposition to the ‘New Nationalists’:
Today’s nationalists think the [US] federal government has an obligation to actively pursue what they call the “national interest.” Any agenda that assumes the existence of such a thing must begin by making a variety of determinations, from who should be allowed to join the polity to whether to privilege the producer’s bottom line over the consumer’s. And in anything short of a monolithic society, that means overriding some individuals’ preferences—and often their right to make choices for themselves.
Sensible Cats will pause before embracing the New Nationalism, knowing well that the reins of power will inevitably pass into the hands of those with whom they will disagree. Those who do embrace it will, no doubt, come to wonder where their liberties went.
An interesting event is the reappearance of leftist nationalism in the the last year or two.
Examples are the success in the last few weeks of Bernie Sanders and Sinn Fein.
We know where that ends up, from history, but Bernie and Sinn Fein voters don’t since they no longer get taught real history at school.
Sinn Fein would easily win repeat Irish election: poll (1 Mar)
@ Bruce
Indeed. Eire, and before that, Denmark. It’s a dangerous trend, but one we may see here. It would involve Labor returning to the bad ideas of its foundation: opposition to markets; the exultation of the state as the ‘vast social utility’ capable of redistributing output and income at will; and a xenophobic opposition to foreign goods and services; foreign capital and foreign people. It was traditionally anti- American, anti-British and anti-Semitic; and often regarded law and the courts as a conspiracy to keep the low income in their place, and viewed all exchange as exploitative.
We’ve seen flashes of that sort of thing from the Greens in the past, but under Albanese, could we see it from Labor?
And our liberties are not disappearing now??