The Giant and the Ant

In very sad result for its staff and customers, AAP Newswire will close in June.

Why? Because its major shareholders of News and Nine Entertainment have decided to pull the financial plug.

If AAP was doing well and paying a return on capital, one suspects that the shareholders would not have pulled their support.

But in an outstanding and yet typical comment, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews observed that:

the closure of AAP’s newswire would hurt media diversity.

But does it? Clearly people weren’t paying for it. And why should they pay for it when the ABC provides it for free. Ok. Not really free but at the point of a gun; a luxurious power privilege that other Australian media businesses don’t have.

If Premier Andrews was really concerned about media diversity he would comment on that size of the ABC Giant rather than bewail the crushing of the AAP Ant.