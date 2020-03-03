A famous and true story about Margaret Thatcher:

as Leader of the Opposition, Margaret Thatcher once cut short a presentation by a leftish member of the Conservative Research Department by fetching out a copy of The Constitution of Liberty from her bag and slamming it down on the table, declaring “this is what we believe”.

And in reply to questions on income inequality, Thatcher highlighted that the opposition’s policy preference to reduce (supposed) income inequality was to make the poor poorer just so the rich could be less rich.

This is what she believed. This is what some of us believe.

What does Scott Morrison believe? What does Josh Frydenberg believe?

Wait for the results of next week’s Newpoll for the answer. Maybe.