Crisis Envy

LET’S Call It Trumpvirus, chirps Gail Collins in the New York Times. By “it” she means the crippling existential ennui of ‘progressives’ like her in the Age of Donald J. Trump. If there’s one thing leftists like Collins resent far more than a conservative who isn’t Doing Something in a crisis, it’s a conservative who is doing something in a crisis. That’s because the latter are inevitably ‘temperamentally unfit’ to deal effectively with – well – you name it: Brexit, fire, pandemics, phantom recessions, North Korea, anything. Leftists want one of their own in charge. Crises are teddies ‘n tealight teaching moments for others and emotional release for themselves. When Jacinda Ardern was praised for comforting the grief-stricken after the Christchurch massacre, the horrifying death toll was less moving to her admirers than that she wore a veil. This showed she wasn’t a “racist.” More important, it satisfied the left’s psychological craving for a “right-wing” terrorist to offset thousands of Islamist murders that had gone before. That pressure was really starting to get to them. The apologia pantry was bare of ‘mentally ill’ and ‘lone-wolf’ variations. The burden on Waleed Aly alone was crushing. Let’s call this sociopathic yearning for the ideological joy to be found in misery Jacindaphrenia.

In 2017, Pauline Hanson went one better than Ardern. She wore a full burqa in the Senate to protest the abusive control which that horrid sack – now banned in Tunisia, Austria, Denmark, France, Belgium, Tajikistan, Chad, Latvia, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Congo, Gabon, China, Morocco, the Netherlands and Sri Lanka – both causes and constitutes. Remember the ovation for George Brandis who so ‘passionately’ lectured her? A woman decrying a garment meant to symbolise the chattel status of other women was censured by a man. Hear hear, they roared. Last week, the same senators who lambasted Hanson for linking misogyny to violence excoriated Bettina Arndt for not linking misogyny to violence. In the left’s taxonomy of grievance some men are less than men; not quite so morally culpable. Associate women, almost. And some women – the right-wing ones – are less than women. They’re treated as associate men. This is the true racism and sexism of our time.

During the summer, woke folk (including most journalists, by definition) promoted the idiotic calumny that Scott Morrison was somehow responsible for “unprecedented” fires (which, in fact, were historically unremarkable) because he hadn’t Done Enough about ‘climate change.’ There was absolutely no link between ‘climate change’ and the bushfire disaster. As with the Ardern cult and the senatorial “stripping” of Bettina Arndt, the lie about Mr Morrison and the fires hit the ravenous spot for leftists. They resented that a Liberal had won another ‘climate election’ and was at the helm during the emergency. They were letting off steam – much like the smokestacks they once used to disingenuously decorate their ‘global warming’ columns – only theirs was (and is) far from harmless.

Summa cum laude and summa don’t

In the same vein of mendacious, jealous rage, extremists like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the United States are now attempting to blame the Trump administration for mismanaging COVID-19. Miss Cortez – who holds an undistinguished BA from a Boston arts degree mill – attacked Vice-President Mike Pence (a graduate of one of America’s top law schools) as some sort of bumpkin – ill-equipped to head the US task force on containing the virus. Ted Cruz – Princeton (cum laude) and Harvard (summa cum laude) – intervened hilariously on Pence’s behalf. The Guardian newspaper sprang chivalrously into action, calling the Cruz-Cortez Twitter bout for the lady by giving readers the false impression she is a microbiologist. She is no more a microbiologist than Mike Pence is a death metal drummer. The Vice-President is also accused by Miss Cortez (and her media servants) of having caused the deaths of a cluster of drug-addicted AIDS sufferers in Indiana in his gubernatorial days. Here it is worth pointing out that Miss Cortez once interned for Ted Kennedy. He didn’t fail to provide clean needles to suicidal junkies intent on killing themselves one way or another. He failed to provide AOC’s predecessor with a rescue attempt as she slowly drowned to death in Poucha Pond.

I’ve been handling these emerging contagions for about 20 years now, and I have to tell you, I’ve never seen one handled better.” – Medical Professor Praises Trump Admin for Coronavirus Response.



In Australia, journalists would go after Scott Morrison (again) if they could for a purported mistake in relation to the coronavirus. But not only are they unlikely to score another gift horse holiday in Hawaii, they are also far less interested in the subject; alas, it has no connection to the climate. The country’s emergency protocols are long-established, initiated by fiat and service a polity far simpler to manage epidemiologically than any other ‘Western’ nation in the world. But that hasn’t stopped Michelle Grattan and David Speers from linking the two. Not causally but as political tests of equal importance, as comparably imminent threats to life. Not only is this absurd; it’s also a transparently sour attempt to counteract any plaudits the PM is given for managing a real crisis by reminding the public of his allegedly poor management of a phony one. This is the very definition of partisan politics and fake news. Ardern as heroine, Hanson as racist, Arndt as misogynist, Morrison as arsonist and Ocasio-Cortez as microbiologist. These people have neither standards nor shame.