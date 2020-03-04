Proposal: cars for the cabinet, vouchers and bikes for the rest

Comcars changed from white to grey because they reflect ‘our colonial past’.

IF Mathias Cormann wasn’t such a Belgian-come-lately, he’d know that Commonwealth cars were traditionally black. Some would argue the country’s decline into unserious banality occurred at roughly the same time they became white. Was black axed because it was too limousine-esque and evoked old world-privilege? More or less, yes. Immediately after being elected in 1972, Gough Whitlam disposed of the black Bentley – C*1 – that served his predecessors. He showcased his famous common man touch by instead using a white Mercedes Benz 450 SEL. I guess the earliest ‘fleet’ consisted of about five or six cars but has now grown to one four-door sedan for every single member and senator. Bob Hawke helped sell the ‘white taxi’ con by always riding up front with the driver like on ocker galoot. Here’s the royal vehicular scene outside Malcolm Turnbull’s coronation as prime minister in September 2015. They all ride up front now. Because, you know, they’re just like us.