Proposal: cars for the cabinet, vouchers and bikes for the rest

Comcars changed from white to grey because they reflect ‘our colonial past’.
IF Mathias Cormann wasn’t such a Belgian-come-lately, he’d know that Commonwealth cars were traditionally black. Some would argue the country’s decline into unserious banality occurred at roughly the same time they became white. Was black axed because it was too limousine-esque and evoked old world-privilege? More or less, yes. Immediately after being elected in 1972, Gough Whitlam disposed of the black Bentley – C*1 – that served his predecessors. He showcased his famous common man touch by instead using a white Mercedes Benz 450 SEL. I guess the earliest ‘fleet’ consisted of about five or six cars but has now grown to one four-door sedan for every single member and senator. Bob Hawke helped sell the ‘white taxi’ con by always riding up front with the driver like on ocker galoot. Here’s the royal vehicular scene outside Malcolm Turnbull’s coronation as prime minister in September 2015. They all ride up front now. Because, you know, they’re just like us.
Uber or Didi works for me : Cabinet can have group Uber
Comcars changed from white to grey because they reflect ‘our colonial past’.
The level of human idiocy these days never ceases to amaze.
Thanks, taxpayers!
Back in the late 1960s the, official, Comcar fleet (in Sydney) was small but backed up by hiring from private limousine companies .. always black and, generally, Ford Fairlanes .. two basic differences .. Comcars had gummint plates and the driver’s wore regulation uniforms .. private had hire car plates and drivers wore normal suit/tie.
When travelling in government supplied vehicles, I always hated being in the back. The handcuffs were an annoyance as well.
Phill,
LOL!
Good one.
PMV and the same travel related tax deductions available to the rest of us.
Never been impressed by Cormann. Just another virtue signaling grifter.
I thought buying white ones was cheaper because it is a basic colour.
Wouldn’t that show some fiscal responsibility to the taxpayer?
Didn’t know about the black Bentley- I thought it was LTDs and Galaxies in those days.
Hawkeating were awful- amazing how RGR-Trumble made them look good.