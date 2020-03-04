Climate Roundup 4 March

Nostalgia. “You spend a billion here and a billion there and pretty soon you are talking real money!”

WINDWATCH. Reporting on the situation at 9 this morning Sydney time. The AEMO (not a screenshot) uses Queensland time. The demand was 25.1GW and wind contributed 1.8, blowing at 25% of plated capacity that amounted to 7% of total demand.

Adding 0.8 from Field Solar and 1.2 from Rooftop PV gave 3.8GW from the wind and sun, making up 15% of total demand. How fortunate that RE is so cheap (sarc) because you can see we need a heck of a lot more of it to replace the 17GW that coal was tipping in at 9am. And calculate the number of extra turbines and thousands of km of towers and wires required to substitute for coal and the sun after 7.30 last night!

At 6.30 last night (the windwatch recording time) the total demand was 26.5 (nothing like the 30+ in high summer) and the wind provided 1.9 (8%). Solar was still good for 0.5 and Rooftop 0.9 so the sun and wind together made up 3.3 that was 12% of the demand. The sun was gone by 7.30 so then it was all up to the wind, hydro and the various types of gas. For the record, at 6.30 the main Natural Gas was 2.2, Gas (Fuel oil) was 0.1 (it can do at least 0.4), Coal seam methane 0.4 and Waste coal mine gas 0.1. Hydro was 2.9 and I have seen 6 sometime in the last months but it is usually in the order of 2-4. You can call hydro RE but it depends on rain as Tasmania discovered.

Coal at 6.30 was 17.8.

On the capacity of South Australia to live on wind and a battery, at 9 this morning the windy state was importing 300M of its 1.3GW demand. More deindustrialization required?

THINGS THAT YOU DON’T HAVE TO MAKE UP ANY MORE

The decarbonization of air travel. Sustainable Aviation, planning the future in UK.

Climate change is a clear and pressing issue for people, businesses and governments across the world. We know aviation emissions will increase if decisive action is not taken, and that’s why UK aviation today commits to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The UK is well positioned to become one of the leaders in the green technologies of the future, including sustainable aviation fuels and electric flight,

creating highly-skilled and well-paid jobs in the process, and we look forward to working in partnership with Ministers to help realise these opportunities.

It’s always about well-paid jobs!

Mr Keane goes Canberra. To the National Press Club. The Minister will talk about the economic goldmine that can be found [at the end of the rainbow?] by adopting a net zero emissions policy by 2050 and the fact that if we don’t lead now we will have to follow later. He will canvas the recent bilateral deal with the Commonwealth and explain how this can be the State’s once in a generation opportunity to create thousands of jobs and attract billions of dollars in investment to build an energy network of the future.

You bet they are well-paid jobs as well!

Hydrogen farming in Tasmania. Yes it was not a misprint. Would you believe it, another opportunity to create an energy powerhouse using all the wind and water to be found in the Deep South. And as you expected “The plan indicates that a 1,000MW renewable hydrogen facility (approximately enough power for 1 million households) would create an estimated 1,000 to 1,200 local jobs, and support a further 2,000MW of renewable energy investment in our state.”

What am I missing, how do you make money by using 2000MW of power to generate a bundle of fuel that yields 1000MW? High sixes all round!

EU TRILLION DOLLAR GREEN SPENDING PACKAGE. What was that about spending a trillion here and a trillion there?

WindEurope CEO Giles Dickson added: “Wind is already delivering on headline projects for the European Green Deal, and wind’s share in Europe’s power mix will grow — it’s 14% today and the European Commission says it’ll be 50% in 2050.

In the real world Germany is being driven into recession with less than 50% of wind in the power mix. You can say that Britain is lucky to get out until you see what they are planning to inflict on themselves!