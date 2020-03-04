Short answer: yes, he thinks his life does matter more

No, Michael Bloomberg wasn’t “ended” by this excellent question – which he answered well. But the fact remains that he is asserting a privileged status for himself based on fame, wealth and social standing.

Michael Bloomberg is ENDED by a citizen on gun control: "You have an armed security detail that is likely equipped with the same firearms and magazines you seek to ban the common citizen from owning. Does your life matter more than mine or my family's?" pic.twitter.com/LawKcwJEwl — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) March 3, 2020