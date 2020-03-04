Short answer: yes, he thinks his life does matter more

No, Michael Bloomberg wasn’t “ended” by this excellent question – which he answered well. But the fact remains that he is asserting a privileged status for himself based on fame, wealth and social standing.

  1. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3342727, posted on March 4, 2020 at 9:49 am

    Good one , like squashinga bug ,he does look abit buggish ,sill hes with the right people all decromats are hypocrites . Medal of Freedom for the queationer .

  2. Delta A
    #3342768, posted on March 4, 2020 at 10:20 am

    he is asserting a privileged status for himself based on fame, wealth and status

    Twas ever thus.

