Super Tuesday: the Dems are not just worried about losing but about losing big



SUPER TUESDAY HERALDS EPIC DEM CLASH...

BERNIE BLOWOUT OR DELEGATE SPLIT?

AMY, PETE ENDORSE JOE...

All the way to Puerto Rico?

Could Show Just How Blue Texas Turning...

LATEST...

From Why the Dems are desperate to scuttle Bernie.

That if Sanders is nominated, Donald Trump will crush him in November. And not only will the White House be lost, all hopes of winning the Senate and blocking Trump’s second-term Supreme Court nominees would also be lost. And not only the Senate but Nancy Pelosi’s House could also be lost. And not only the House but hundreds of down-ballot candidates could also lose, leaving the GOP with the whip hand in redistricting congressional seats through the decade. For Democrats, the fear is of the Harding-Coolidge Roaring ’20s revisited. And if Trumpists rule the roost in the Republican Party and the populist-left of “Crazy Bernie” dominates the Democratic Party, what happens to the agenda of the establishment? Today promises to a fateful one in the history of the Democratic Party, and it will answer many questions: Will Sanders win enough delegates to give him an insurmountable lead for the nomination? Or will he have a good, but not a great, night, winning most of the states, but not a large enough pile of delegates to reach 50% before the convention in Milwaukee? As for Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who was being urged to drop out and back Biden before he got the first returns on his $500 million investment in his campaign, what did he buy with that half billion? We shall find out today. … What the establishment wants is for the first ballot to end without a nominee — if that nominee would be Sanders — and the pledged delegates to be freed of their commitments, and for the superdelegates to vote on the second ballot, and for the party thus to be spared falling into the custody of an angry septuagenarian socialist. For the Democratic establishment, the stakes could not be higher and thus that establishment, after Biden’s landslide in South Carolina, is not disguising its interests or demands: Sanders must be denied the nomination, and Biden is the only one who can accomplish that.

He is also uncontrolled and uncontrollable. He would be the Donald Trump of the left. PDT has taken the US back to JFK’s New Frontier which is hardly mainstream Republican in 2020 although heading that way. Bernie would take the US forward to a Venezuelan future. Even mainstream Dems are terrified as we should we all be. And you know what’s most terrifying of all. There is no certainty Bernie would lose.

And from Instapundit there are also worries that Biden might be the candidate.

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Dems Circle the Wagons for Crazy Joe the Wonder Veep. “The message is clear: establishment Democrats are still buying the ‘Biden electability’ argument, despite his increasingly erratic and mistake-prone behavior on the campaign trail. That they’re willing to throw in with a candidate who can’t go an hour without making an incredibly stupid mistake rather than rally behind Bernie indicates that they think socialism is a losing issue.”

–

Bernie’s worse, but not by all that much.