-
Wednesday Forum: March 4, 2020
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Hi
two
you
I shall go forth and conquer
The real crisis.
Two+ days without electricery and property damaged, people assaulted? I thought they would just revert to their traditional way of life and be even better off than with all these evil civilizational crutches.
Oorah oorahh oorah ,welcome comrades .
7
This thread shall be henceforth known as the Bogroll Emergency Forum.
Community service announcements on location of this and other necessaries much appreciated.
#sydneysiege2.0
Hi all! Its a beautiful day in the salt mines. Er, gold mines.
In the age of coronavirus people like this must be rounded up and shipped to remote islands never to return
https://twitter.com/RexChapman/status/1233888143285346304?s=20
And this guy
https://twitter.com/AGWilliamBarr/status/1234657661494317056?s=20
Turning to important news, Hillary Clinton will never be President.
For sale.
Sorbutt Silky White date roll.
$10/roll new.
$5/roll used.
Virus stopped in the past by North Head quarantine now people just wandering around.
Beware the Ides of the New Forum.
Have they been drycleaned?
From the Oz.
Fringe benefit of the bat bug is the Irishman is going to have less money to spend on woke rugby.
El Al executives take 20% wage cut amid declining demand (3 Mar)
Hopefully Joyce’ll take an immediate pay cut too. He and Qantas have been about as accident prone as Emperor Xi lately. Couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch of qwerty nazis.
i’m tempted JB
but can I on sell the franchise a few thousand times and does the “Flying Fox Toilet Paper” franchise have a website?
most important to show how the product is used.
i’ll be franch1 in the “Flying Fox Toilet Paper” universe.
by the bye, are we good with all that carbon thingy stuff?
after all, wouldn’t want the dickheads to know that what they use to clean the shit off their own arses is toxic to there way of thinking.
When is the next jet plane fleet to be delivered.
cheers
nfa
Important Question of the Day!
SHOULD YOU FIT A SNORKEL SOCK?
SOME SWEAR BY THEM, OTHERS RECKON THEY’RE RESTRICTIVE AND TOO EASILY BLOCKED. SO, SHOULD YOU FIT A SNORKEL SOCK ON YOUR 4X4?
We all know the benefits of fitting a snorkel on your 4X4; clean air, improved water fording and so on. And we all know the importance of fitting quality filters on our 4X4s. Snorkel socks aren’t new and there are plenty of people who run them, especially those living in dusty areas or areas with bug problems (think locusts), but just what is a snorkel sock and is it a good idea to fit one on your 4X4? Read on.
Personally ~I use As an added bonus, the Safari SS86HFZ snorkel system can be fitted with a Donaldson cyclonic pre-filter for sustained vehicle operating environments where high levels of airborne dust are frequently encountered.
Replacing my 4WD Standard Safari Snorkel head for Dusty Convoy Environments
There are close to 800,000 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voices in this country today, and this will grow towards one million in the coming years.
Are “voices” the same as “people”?
Much easier would be is that anyone who’s in Irsn now that arrived here as an illegsl or refugre should immediately have their residence cancelled and re-entry refused into the Australia. Two birds, one stone.
Hey Zulu, maybe the moderators at the Oz are getting the message.
Re the story above, they accepted my comment:
Not sure how you can argue: “in Ken Wyatt we do have an indigenous Federal Minister. He is sending out a message: “we are in charge of our fate, it is up to us””.
How can an approximately 1/40th group of Australians be “in charge of their fate” if they are relying on the others for funding?
I thought it more than likely it would not get up.
mh
#3342735, posted on March 4, 2020 at 9:54 am
Eeew! That is so gross! And little Mikey is a pig*, too.
*(Apologies to all pigs, except the plague riddled porkers in China.)
NASA uses zombie temp sites which don’t exist. 50% of the temp sites in the US have stopped recording over the last 30 years, so NASA makes up, estimates, the temp of these zombie sites:
your trying to steal the Noble Prize for best comment
Trudeau’s election cops demanded that I hand over my editorial plans. Here’s what I sent them.
Ezra Levant (March 3, 2020):
Yesterday, my lawyers received another threat letter from Justin Trudeau’s elections police. They demanded that I hand over all of my private notes and files relating to my best-selling book, “The Libranos”.
That’s an illegal demand, of course. We have freedom of the press in Canada and privacy laws too. We’re allowed to write books that criticize the prime minister. This isn’t Iran or China.
But here’s the thing. When I met with Trudeau’s elections police a few weeks ago, I asked them to make me a deal — that if they were planning to raid our Rebel News offices for documents, that they’d simply send me or my lawyers a request for our records, and we’d deal with it in court.
I asked them to rule out a SWAT-style raid on our offices. I asked them to promise not to smash down our doors.
And they refused. They refused to rule out an actual police raid on my office.
And then yesterday they sent an e-mail to my lawyers demanding that I hand over any relevant documents “as soon as possible”. (You can see that email below.)
Here’s a video I made, describing the latest demands from Trudeau’s elections police — and showing how they refused to rule out a police raid:
So what would you do? Would you give Trudeau your private editorial notes? Your business plans?
Part of me thinks I should be scared. But part of me thinks this whole thing is a stupid joke. I mean, we’re still Canada, right? This must be a joke, right?
So I made a decision. I sent our key document — it’s marked “top secret” — to Trudeau’s police.
And here’s what I just sent them by e-mail:
It’s a joke.
Just like Trudeau is a joke.
Just like Trudeau’s election cops are a joke.
Just like Trudeau’s respect for the Charter of Rights and Freedoms is a joke.
It’s the “top secret” plan for my book.
It’s a cartoon, so Trudeau can understand it.
Did you think I was going to hand over my private editorial notes to these bullies?
I’d go to jail first. And maybe I will. But not without the fight of my life.
It’s about to get real now. But we’ve lawyered up — the same lawyers we used to beat Trudeau when he banned our reporters from covering the election debates last year.
Indigenous Australians’ voice will be heard loud and proud
Note how they assume all indigenous Australians share the same views.
Patronising much?
Lovely People The Left
‘If I do get the Coronavirus I’m attending every MAGA rally I can’ – Denver Communist Official Says She Will Use Deadly Virus as Bio Weapon Against Trump Supporters
If money spent on the indigenous people has not ‘solved the problem’ why would more OPM help?
This is the news that I feared the most. The aged care sector is chockers full of recent arrivals like Indians, Africans etc.
Well said – if some 30 billion dollars a year hasn’t helped, why should more?
Nearly as Stupid as Justices of The High Court of Australia on Aliens claiming to be Aboriginal
Supreme Court Narrowly Decides That Identity Theft by Illegal Aliens Is Actually a Crime
OO – Denver official might not get to rally, too sick to travel.
It’s a joke.
Just like Trudeau is a joke.
Just like Trudeau’s election cops are a joke.
Canada is a joke, they re-elected the moron….
Retail giant Woolworths will limit customers to four packs of toilet paper per transaction after supermarket shelves were stripped in recent days because of a coronavirus-led panic.
On radio 104.9 in the Top End.
I’m going in, so is Mrs TE, and so is the cat. We reckon 12 a day for the next week should cover it.
The cat is manning the stall at the front of our place, selling rolls at $2.5 a pop. He’s moaned a bit, but if he wants a tin of sardines a day he can just get on with it.
2 items on Neil Mitchell’s show this morning. Well one that was a news snippet on the hour
First the State Government will be in receipt of tolls on the new road being built I believe, Transurban won’t be in the mix. This presumably will be required to build more bollards in response to the Bourke Street hearings.
Second was Mitchell had on an oncologist who has performed euthanasia on 3 people. The language used by the doctor was quite chilling. Putting them to sleep he said. I mean FMD i’ve seen many terminally ill people and not one have complained about their experiences. One of my best mates succumbed to cancer at 30. He lived life without regrets with resilience. Hopefully I never get to this stage but euthanasia will never be on the agenda. Or will the State see to it?