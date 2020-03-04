Wednesday Forum: March 4, 2020

Posted on 9:30 am, March 4, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
37 Responses to Wednesday Forum: March 4, 2020

  4. Diogenes
    #3342709, posted on March 4, 2020 at 9:41 am

    I shall go forth and conquer

  5. John of Mel
    #3342712, posted on March 4, 2020 at 9:42 am

    The real crisis.

    Two+ days without electricery and property damaged, people assaulted? I thought they would just revert to their traditional way of life and be even better off than with all these evil civilizational crutches.

  6. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3342713, posted on March 4, 2020 at 9:43 am

    Oorah oorahh oorah ,welcome comrades .

  8. calli
    #3342729, posted on March 4, 2020 at 9:51 am

    This thread shall be henceforth known as the Bogroll Emergency Forum.

    Community service announcements on location of this and other necessaries much appreciated.

    #sydneysiege2.0

  9. Chris
    #3342733, posted on March 4, 2020 at 9:54 am

    Hi all! Its a beautiful day in the salt mines. Er, gold mines.

  10. mh
    #3342735, posted on March 4, 2020 at 9:54 am

    In the age of coronavirus people like this must be rounded up and shipped to remote islands never to return

    https://twitter.com/RexChapman/status/1233888143285346304?s=20

  12. Chris
    #3342738, posted on March 4, 2020 at 9:55 am

    Turning to important news, Hillary Clinton will never be President.

  13. lotocoti
    #3342739, posted on March 4, 2020 at 9:55 am

    For sale.
    Sorbutt Silky White date roll.
    $10/roll new.
    $5/roll used.

  14. stackja
    #3342745, posted on March 4, 2020 at 10:00 am

    Virus stopped in the past by North Head quarantine now people just wandering around.

  15. 8th Dan
    #3342748, posted on March 4, 2020 at 10:02 am

    Beware the Ides of the New Forum.

  16. incoherent rambler
    #3342750, posted on March 4, 2020 at 10:04 am

    $5/roll used.

    Have they been drycleaned?

  17. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3342753, posted on March 4, 2020 at 10:06 am

    Indigenous Australians’ voice will be heard loud and proud
    MARCIA LANGTON and TOM CALMA

    12:00AM March 4, 2020
    122 Comments

    The indigenous voice co-design process will move into high gear with the announcement of the membership of the national and local and regional co-design groups.

    The groups will be co-chaired by senior indigenous leaders Donna Odegaard and Peter Buckskin, respectively, supported by a government co-chair from the National Indigenous Australians Agency.

    We are under no illusions. This will be hard work, and the process is likely to ruffle feathers and challenge old ways of thinking. But we must effect real and permanent change for our people or this will be an opportunity lost.

    We have an opportunity to ­design our future. We are at the table with the Australian government. Make no mistake, this is a step forwards — and we encourage you to embrace this and ­engage with us.

    There has been, and will continue to be, distractions that try to disrupt our course — some welcome, others unnecessary, inflammatory and determined to set us backwards.

    We will persevere. We will not allow people to question our culture and resolve. We have overcome all adversity on this continent for more than 60,000 years. It is an unforgiving land, but our country has ingrained strength and resilience in us all.

    There are close to 800,000 Aboriginal and Torres Strait ­Islander voices in this country today, and this will grow towards one million in the coming years. Diversity is another of our strengths. Our lived experiences will be key to designing systems that work for us.

    There are numerous representative bodies and structures already in place, and each of these will be critical to this process. We also know that states and territories have existing processes in place. Their integrity will not be undermined.

    Our role on the senior advisory group is to work through the co-design groups; hear, consider and record Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people’s aspirations for models; and advise the minister to ensure that views are heard by government.

    Throughout the process, we will continue to build understanding both across indigenous communities and with non-­indigenous Australians.

    We will support the work of the national and local and regional co-design groups, provide advice and input at key points, and ensure the process continues to move forward.

    The focus of the national group is to develop options and models for a national voice. It will work in partnership with the local and regional group at key points, to ensure that options for a ­national voice can be informed by, and connect with, local elements of a voice.

    In turn, the local and regional group will focus on local and regional models of decision-making and governance, including options to enhance this and highlight what’s already working. This will include considering how existing arrangements and structures feed into local and regional elements of a voice.

    Later in the year, we will be consulting on these models and options across the nation, ensuring they work for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the diversity of contexts and circumstances we find ourselves in today. Everyone will have an opportunity to have a say through this process. We will work with indigenous leaders, communities and stakeholders across the country to refine models.

    From the Oz.

  18. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3342758, posted on March 4, 2020 at 10:07 am

    Fringe benefit of the bat bug is the Irishman is going to have less money to spend on woke rugby.

    El Al executives take 20% wage cut amid declining demand (3 Mar)

    Senior management and directors at El Al agreed to take an immediate wage cut of 20% on Tuesday as the Israeli airline continues to deal with the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

    Hopefully Joyce’ll take an immediate pay cut too. He and Qantas have been about as accident prone as Emperor Xi lately. Couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch of qwerty nazis.

  19. NoFixedAddress
    #3342760, posted on March 4, 2020 at 10:13 am

    JB of Sydney/Shanghai
    #3342675, posted on March 4, 2020 at 8:58 am

    No Fixed Address…… with the “Flying Fox Toilet Paper” franchise, I’ll throw in a couple of solar panels, and a modest sized windmill, how about that?

    i’m tempted JB

    but can I on sell the franchise a few thousand times and does the “Flying Fox Toilet Paper” franchise have a website?

    most important to show how the product is used.

    i’ll be franch1 in the “Flying Fox Toilet Paper” universe.

    by the bye, are we good with all that carbon thingy stuff?

    after all, wouldn’t want the dickheads to know that what they use to clean the shit off their own arses is toxic to there way of thinking.

    When is the next jet plane fleet to be delivered.

    cheers
    nfa

  20. OldOzzie
    #3342769, posted on March 4, 2020 at 10:20 am

    Important Question of the Day!

    SHOULD YOU FIT A SNORKEL SOCK?

    SOME SWEAR BY THEM, OTHERS RECKON THEY’RE RESTRICTIVE AND TOO EASILY BLOCKED. SO, SHOULD YOU FIT A SNORKEL SOCK ON YOUR 4X4?

    We all know the benefits of fitting a snorkel on your 4X4; clean air, improved water fording and so on. And we all know the importance of fitting quality filters on our 4X4s. Snorkel socks aren’t new and there are plenty of people who run them, especially those living in dusty areas or areas with bug problems (think locusts), but just what is a snorkel sock and is it a good idea to fit one on your 4X4? Read on.

    Personally ~I use As an added bonus, the Safari SS86HFZ snorkel system can be fitted with a Donaldson cyclonic pre-filter for sustained vehicle operating environments where high levels of airborne dust are frequently encountered.

    Replacing my 4WD Standard Safari Snorkel head for Dusty Convoy Environments

  21. candy
    #3342775, posted on March 4, 2020 at 10:26 am

    There are close to 800,000 Aboriginal and Torres Strait ­Islander voices in this country today, and this will grow towards one million in the coming years.

    Are “voices” the same as “people”?

  22. Porter
    #3342776, posted on March 4, 2020 at 10:27 am

    Iran travel arrivals must self-isolate: Hunt

    Health Minister Greg Hunt says Border Force will trace travellers arriving from Iran as eight new Australian coronavirus cases linked to the country.

    Much easier would be is that anyone who’s in Irsn now that arrived here as an illegsl or refugre should immediately have their residence cancelled and re-entry refused into the Australia. Two birds, one stone.

  23. Top Ender
    #3342777, posted on March 4, 2020 at 10:27 am

    Hey Zulu, maybe the moderators at the Oz are getting the message.

    Re the story above, they accepted my comment:

    Not sure how you can argue: “in Ken Wyatt we do have an indigenous Federal Minister. He is sending out a message: “we are in charge of our fate, it is up to us””.

    How can an approximately 1/40th group of Australians be “in charge of their fate” if they are relying on the others for funding?

    I thought it more than likely it would not get up.

  24. Delta A
    #3342781, posted on March 4, 2020 at 10:31 am

    mh
    #3342735, posted on March 4, 2020 at 9:54 am

    Eeew! That is so gross! And little Mikey is a pig*, too.

    *(Apologies to all pigs, except the plague riddled porkers in China.)

  25. cohenite
    #3342782, posted on March 4, 2020 at 10:32 am

    NASA uses zombie temp sites which don’t exist. 50% of the temp sites in the US have stopped recording over the last 30 years, so NASA makes up, estimates, the temp of these zombie sites:

  26. NoFixedAddress
    #3342783, posted on March 4, 2020 at 10:32 am

    OldOzzie
    #3342769, posted on March 4, 2020 at 10:20 am

    Important Question of the Day!

    SHOULD YOU FIT A SNORKEL SOCK?

    your trying to steal the Noble Prize for best comment

  27. OldOzzie
    #3342785, posted on March 4, 2020 at 10:33 am

    Trudeau’s election cops demanded that I hand over my editorial plans. Here’s what I sent them.

    Ezra Levant (March 3, 2020):

    Yesterday, my lawyers received another threat letter from Justin Trudeau’s elections police. They demanded that I hand over all of my private notes and files relating to my best-selling book, “The Libranos”.

    That’s an illegal demand, of course. We have freedom of the press in Canada and privacy laws too. We’re allowed to write books that criticize the prime minister. This isn’t Iran or China.

    But here’s the thing. When I met with Trudeau’s elections police a few weeks ago, I asked them to make me a deal — that if they were planning to raid our Rebel News offices for documents, that they’d simply send me or my lawyers a request for our records, and we’d deal with it in court.

    I asked them to rule out a SWAT-style raid on our offices. I asked them to promise not to smash down our doors.

    And they refused. They refused to rule out an actual police raid on my office.

    And then yesterday they sent an e-mail to my lawyers demanding that I hand over any relevant documents “as soon as possible”. (You can see that email below.)

    Here’s a video I made, describing the latest demands from Trudeau’s elections police — and showing how they refused to rule out a police raid:

    So what would you do? Would you give Trudeau your private editorial notes? Your business plans?

    Part of me thinks I should be scared. But part of me thinks this whole thing is a stupid joke. I mean, we’re still Canada, right? This must be a joke, right?

    So I made a decision. I sent our key document — it’s marked “top secret” — to Trudeau’s police.

    And here’s what I just sent them by e-mail:

    It’s a joke.

    Just like Trudeau is a joke.

    Just like Trudeau’s election cops are a joke.

    Just like Trudeau’s respect for the Charter of Rights and Freedoms is a joke.

    It’s the “top secret” plan for my book.

    It’s a cartoon, so Trudeau can understand it.

    Did you think I was going to hand over my private editorial notes to these bullies?

    I’d go to jail first. And maybe I will. But not without the fight of my life.

    It’s about to get real now. But we’ve lawyered up — the same lawyers we used to beat Trudeau when he banned our reporters from covering the election debates last year.

  28. Roger
    #3342787, posted on March 4, 2020 at 10:33 am

    Indigenous Australians’ voice will be heard loud and proud

    Note how they assume all indigenous Australians share the same views.

    Patronising much?

  30. stackja
    #3342790, posted on March 4, 2020 at 10:38 am

    If money spent on the indigenous people has not ‘solved the problem’ why would more OPM help?

  31. Porter
    #3342792, posted on March 4, 2020 at 10:39 am

    A Sydney aged care worker has become the third locally acquired case of coronavirus in Australia, raising fears elderly nursing residents may have been infected.

    This is the news that I feared the most. The aged care sector is chockers full of recent arrivals like Indians, Africans etc.

  32. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3342793, posted on March 4, 2020 at 10:40 am

    If money spent on the indigenous people has not ‘solved the problem’ why would more OPM help?

    Well said – if some 30 billion dollars a year hasn’t helped, why should more?

  33. OldOzzie
    #3342796, posted on March 4, 2020 at 10:43 am

    Nearly as Stupid as Justices of The High Court of Australia on Aliens claiming to be Aboriginal

    Supreme Court Narrowly Decides That Identity Theft by Illegal Aliens Is Actually a Crime

  34. stackja
    #3342797, posted on March 4, 2020 at 10:43 am

    OO – Denver official might not get to rally, too sick to travel.

  35. Digger
    #3342798, posted on March 4, 2020 at 10:44 am

    It’s a joke.
    Just like Trudeau is a joke.
    Just like Trudeau’s election cops are a joke.

    Canada is a joke, they re-elected the moron….

  36. Top Ender
    #3342799, posted on March 4, 2020 at 10:44 am

    Retail giant Woolworths will limit customers to four packs of toilet paper per transaction after supermarket shelves were stripped in recent days because of a coronavirus-led panic.

    On radio 104.9 in the Top End.

    I’m going in, so is Mrs TE, and so is the cat. We reckon 12 a day for the next week should cover it.

    The cat is manning the stall at the front of our place, selling rolls at $2.5 a pop. He’s moaned a bit, but if he wants a tin of sardines a day he can just get on with it.

  37. Black Ball
    #3342800, posted on March 4, 2020 at 10:46 am

    2 items on Neil Mitchell’s show this morning. Well one that was a news snippet on the hour
    First the State Government will be in receipt of tolls on the new road being built I believe, Transurban won’t be in the mix. This presumably will be required to build more bollards in response to the Bourke Street hearings.
    Second was Mitchell had on an oncologist who has performed euthanasia on 3 people. The language used by the doctor was quite chilling. Putting them to sleep he said. I mean FMD i’ve seen many terminally ill people and not one have complained about their experiences. One of my best mates succumbed to cancer at 30. He lived life without regrets with resilience. Hopefully I never get to this stage but euthanasia will never be on the agenda. Or will the State see to it?

