While neo-nazis saluted swastikas in their suburban garages …

Posted on 9:17 am, March 4, 2020 by currencylad

Mardi Gras MAYHEM: Stabbings, protests and violent brawls with police.

This entry was posted in Cultural Issues, National Security. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to While neo-nazis saluted swastikas in their suburban garages …

  1. Gwendolyn
    #3342696, posted on March 4, 2020 at 9:30 am

    Homosexual activists are violent and anti-social. No surprise there.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.