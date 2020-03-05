A Race To The Bottom

WHAT next? A run on Tally-Ho? Between Twitter and a ‘newspaper’ like the Daily Mail – playing its bridging role as contagion spreader from the bat soup that is social media to ‘serious’ commentators like Karl Stefanovic and David Koch – anything’s possible. Toilet paper is actually a lot more controversial than it seems. It’s not the unfairly framed patsy of panic it appears. Oh no. It has always caused friction.

For example, is it possible to put up with somebody who doesn’t replace a roll or even somebody who doesn’t replace the replacement? That second is the Strategic Diarrhea Reserve – a roll with a role that should be respected. There is the age-old debate about whether the paper hangs against the wall or out and over like a fat man’s Lacoste. (Out and over, folks). Other disputes rage between scrunchers and folders, plainsters versus pattern-fanciers, generic Black & Gold men against eight-ply shea butter velvet creampuffs who have flashbacks when they hear the Mexican horns in Ring of Fire.

In public toilets, it’s so precious it’s housed in silver boxes and dispensed in single squares. “Can you spare a square?” Elaine Benes is forced to plea in one episode of Seinfeld – only to be told no, a square cannot be spared. In Lethal Weapon 2, Murtaugh realises his commode is a bomb via a sinister square. And think of B.A. students. Traditionally, a graffito above the roll in at least one college crapper declares, “Arts degrees – please take one.” That’s not nice. Six months from now, one metric will interest me more than lav pap sales. Will newspapers get an unexpected spike in sales? If so, will that be down to people’s need for viral news or to a literal spike in their dunnies? Will we be able to spare a Fairfax square?