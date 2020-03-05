Australian Style Competition – A System of Stationary Bandits

Once upon a time, many businesses were overseen by a regulator (where there was regulation). Where we are headed now, is for 1 business to be overseen by many regulators; at least where such a business is permitted to exist.

See for example this comment from Peter Gray, co-founder of Zip-pay:

We are currently regulated or overseen by ASIC, the ACCC, AFCA, AUSTRAC, the OAIC, APRA, Treasury, the ASX – and now, in addition, the RBA is making moves.

He forgot to mention the ATO, Fair Work Australia, Workcover, the Australian Financial Security Authority, the Payment Services Board, the state Departments of Fair Trading and probably many others.

This is modern Australia – competition between the regulators to see who can bash business most and best such that there is only a handful of management, compliant and customer indifferent businesses in Australia.

And from where did this whole regulatory approval concept come? Why is the onus on business and the private sector to make its case to run/set up a business? Why is not the onus, burden and COST of objecting to a business with those who seek to stop it?

This is the protection racked that is run in Australia – a 3 tier system of stationary bandits:

Mancur Olson (1932-1998) was a great economist who came up with a very useful analogy to help explain the behavior of many governments. He pointed out that a “roving bandit” has an incentive to maximize short-run plunder by stealing everything from victims (i.e. a 100 percent tax rate), whereas a “stationary bandit” has an incentive to maximize long-run plunder by stealing just a portion of what victims produce every year (i.e., the revenue-maximizing tax rate).