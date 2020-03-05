Bureau of Meteorology forecasts

In an article in the Australian (11 December 2019) headed ‘no rain ’til April, BoM tells ministers’. The article continues:

There will be no relief for drought-ravaged regions over the summer, with Bureau of Meteorology officials telling a meeting of state and federal ministers there would be no significant rain until at least April. … “NSW, Queensland and Victoria are looking very lean for rain and below-average rainfall through summer and heading into next winter,” NSW Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall said of the BoM briefing, “The outlook is nothing for NSW anywhere near drought-breaking until April-May next year”.

Here is the rainfall map for February 2020

and using the recent rainfall tables we see that in 95% of the stations in NSW there has been well above mean rainfall in February 2020. And in case you haven’t noticed there has been quite a lot of rain so far in March.

So how can the BoM be so confident about its climate change forecasts of decades ahead when it can be so wrong two months ahead?