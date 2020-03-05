David Bidstrup: Was this summer hotter than last summer?

The end of summer has been heralded with as much climate catastrophe as the BoM can muster. The local paper yesterday reported “Hot, wild summer of extreme weather” as the bureau fed the catastrophe narrative.

They say “the season began with the warmest December on record” but failed to mention that the maximum on December 1 was the equal second lowest on record. The following analyses maximum temperatures for Adelaide’s last summer starting December 1 2019 and ending 29 February 2020.

The analysis looks only at maximum temperatures. I am aware that some believe that averages are the way to go, but I am not one of them. If the place is supposed to be “getting hotter” then it is reasonable to expect more hot days. If this summer is “the hottest on record” then it is reasonable to think that the temperatures this summer would be higher than the corresponding temperatures for last summer.

This analysis compares each day for this summer with the corresponding day last summer and charts the results showing the differences. The chart below is for summer 2019/2020 and shows 91 days on the X axis. Because this year is a leap year 29 Feb 2020 is compared to 1 March 2019.

The red bars show days in 2020 that were hotter than 2019, the blue bars show days that were cooler. The final count was 59 cooler and 32 hotter, a 65/35% split.

December saw 4 records broken for the “hottest day ever” on 18, 19, 20 and 21 December by margins of 0.7, 2.8, 3.5 and 4 degrees. The split of cooler/hotter was 16 to15 or 52/48%.

RC: I have a problem with this chart. David explains. It is difficult to make out day numbers in the 91 day charts – I cannot find a way to put actual dates in and anyway it would be too small to read – but the December days that “break records” are the 4 red bars above the axis in the last chart. They look like they do not correspond exactly to the dates but that is mostly a function of the chart size and how everything gets compressed.

January was a different story.

Here the split cooler to hotter was 22 to 9 or 70/30 near enough.

February was cold as well with a cooler to hotter split of 21 to 8 or 72/28%.

We are told that Adelaide had “its warmest summer night” on December 20 when the minimum was 33.6 C. but the records show the minimum on January 29 2009 was 33.9 C. 24 January 1982 had a minimum of 33.5C.

90 of the 91 days of summer have “hottest on record” of 38C and above. The lone one below is only 37.6 C. When the difference between the maximum and the “hottest ever” is graphed the following results. The four record breakers in December pop up in red.

I also looked at another 10 places in SA to find difference in maximum temperatures. RC: I can’t quickly reproduce the table, it is based on the max temps at 11 locations in SA from Adelaide to Port Lincoln and Leigh Creek to show the difference between last summer and this summer. This summer recorded 38% of days with higher max temps and 62% of days with lower max temps.

Just for completeness I looked at summer rainfall as well. Apparently the summer has been “dry then wet”. This summer we had 66.8 mm. The driest summer in 180 years of records was 4 mm in 1905/6. The recent summer rates at no 103 in a 180 year record.