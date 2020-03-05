Pray that the left’s sick Greta fetish doesn’t end tragically

Posted on 1:41 pm, March 5, 2020 by currencylad

Her refusal to shake David Maria Sassoli’s hand is not what concerns me. Her appearance does, though.

This entry was posted in Ethics and morality, International. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to Pray that the left’s sick Greta fetish doesn’t end tragically

  1. Rafe Champion
    #3344017, posted on March 5, 2020 at 1:46 pm

    A level-headed young adult would struggle with the VIP status that this pathetic waif has been subjected to by her minders.

    In the world outside her deranged imagination, how far are we going to be driven on this insane quest?

  2. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3344023, posted on March 5, 2020 at 1:57 pm

    Her parents and minders should be jailefd for child abuse,she is still a minor , the abuse they have subjected her to will do a much future damage as sexual abuse does , as if she didnt have enough pre existing problems , the left have no morals .

  3. Paul
    #3344024, posted on March 5, 2020 at 1:58 pm

    WTF her parents should be locked up for a start …… And her so called leftard friends … should take a long hard look at themselves in a mirror !

  4. Roger
    #3344026, posted on March 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm

    Her parents and minders should be jailefd for child abuse,she is still a minor , the abuse they have subjected her to will do a much future damage as sexual abuse does , as if she didnt have enough pre existing problems , the left have no morals .

    Her corporate sponsors are really trying to squeeze every krona of value out of her they can and it is reflected in her physical state.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.