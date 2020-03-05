“scantily clad figures” from movies rated M

The Currency Lad draws our attention to the latest sex scandal to rock the nations capital. The Australian has more information:

The “scantily clad’’ figures in the office of Fair Work deputy president Gerard Boyce scantily-clad” figurines in the office of Fair Work deputy president Gerard Boyce were miniatures of a bodysuit-clad Scarlett Johansson character and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn from Suicide­ Squad.

The horror. The horror.

To be clear – these figurines come from movies that were rated PG-13 in the US and M in Australia. So a 15 year old could go to the movies and watch real life versions of these figurines. But they are far too saucy for Australian public servants. Too much time on their hands and too little work.

But wait, there is more!

Ms O’Neill said the figurines were one of Mr Boyce’s hobbies, but he has denied this to colleagues. Sources also denied that he painted them, saying the figur­ines were either gifts or bought from EB Games in Sydney.

Is there no end to this degeneracy – they can be bought from EB games! Also Minotaur (in Melbourne).

Here is the real story:

… Mr Boyce, a former NSW manager with the Australian Mines and Metals Association, purchased a life-sized cardboard cut-out of US President Donald Trump for his ­Sydney chambers.

This is a hit job. The Liberals have fallen for it again.