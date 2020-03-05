“scantily clad figures” from movies rated M

The Currency Lad draws our attention to the latest sex scandal to rock the nations capital. The Australian has more information:
The “scantily clad’’ figures in the office of Fair Work deputy president Gerard Boyce scantily-clad” figurines in the office of Fair Work deputy president Gerard Boyce were miniatures of a bodysuit-clad Scarlett Johansson character and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad.
The horror. The horror.
To be clear – these figurines come from movies that were rated PG-13 in the US and M in Australia. So a 15 year old could go to the movies and watch real life versions of these figurines. But they are far too saucy for Australian public servants. Too much time on their hands and too little work.
But wait, there is more!
Ms O’Neill said the figurines were one of Mr Boyce’s hobbies, but he has denied this to colleagues. Sources also denied that he painted them, saying the figurines were either gifts or bought from EB Games in Sydney.
Is there no end to this degeneracy – they can be bought from EB games! Also Minotaur (in Melbourne).
Here is the real story:
… Mr Boyce, a former NSW manager with the Australian Mines and Metals Association, purchased a life-sized cardboard cut-out of US President Donald Trump for his Sydney chambers.
This is a hit job. The Liberals have fallen for it again.
It was obviously a stitch-up meant to vilify a commissioner Labor doesn’t like by trying to slime him. If you watch the whole eight minute interrogation by O’Neill it’s very obvious that she’s trying desperately to frame him as a pervert. All done under parliamentary privilege. Yeah – the Trump angle wasn’t mentioned in Senate estimates but it was the catalyst probably.
It gets worse.
What a country.
Oh no. What have the limpberals done now.
Who was the Liberal Speaker who had a model of a Sherman tank on her desk?
So he is a person with an interest in a kind of modern art of figurines, collectables, etc. Interesting items that take his fancy. So what?
All of the above-mentioned items are fine in the home. In the office?
That Scarlett Johansson has some great breasts.
Did that come out in testimony?
The Parliament and the media consider this a scandal? This country is a total joke.
Watched the clip and what a farce.
At 2.59 in the clip Bernadette O”Neil says :
“and as I have said I have not personally seen them”
This directly contradicts many of her other answers where she suggests she has seen them. Libs should have jumped on this point.
Clearly the Senator and BON have no idea what they are talking about. BON obviously has not discussed the figures with Boyce as she thinks he has produced and painted them himself.
The Senator is a frightbat of the highest order.
Since he collects such figures I hope he did not have a Judge Dredd on display.
Good to know the Govt has nothing serious to worry about like droughts, fires and viruses.