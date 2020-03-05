The choke point message arrives in Canberra

The choke point brief went out to all Federal members today and among all the automatic replies there was an individual mail from my local member Zally Steggall in reply to my message that arrived in her office during the Christmas break.

Dear Rafe,

Thank you for writing in on the complexity of moving towards clean, green energy and our sincere apologies for the delay in getting back to you.

While your concerns about the times between sunset and sunrise when the wind is very low and the sun has gone down may have been valid even five years ago the rate of technology change in recent years has meant that on demand peaking power supply technologies (such as peaking gas plants, pumped hydro storage, batteries as well as national grid connectivity and demand response management) continue to drop 10-20% annually.

One of our team has spoken to the engineer who built AGL’s newly commissioned 210MW fast ramping gas peaker plant in South Australia which will operate less than 20% of the time – only when the wind is not blowing and the sun not shining. It is too expensive to operate all the time but is specifically designed to balance out very low cost, zero emissions but intermittent renewable energy. That is also why AGL is building one of the world’s largest utility scale batteries in Queensland, repeating but scaling up the success of the Hornsdale battery storage Tesla/Noeon built in South Australia.

So far from waiting, Australia needs to accelerate investment in new low cost energy systems that are fit for purpose. The idea of relying on the increasingly unstable, technologically obsolete Liddell coal fired power plant is not ideal as, as AGL’s CEO has said on a number of occasions, it could fail permanently at any stage, removing 2,000MW of capacity instantaneously.

I have attached a short study released this past month by Windlab (an ex CSIRO company) saying the NEM can comfortably move to 96% reliance on renewable energy, with just 4% reliance on gas peakers. Coal power is completely obsolete and we need to transition to new technologies that are entirely proven today.

Thank you again for writing in.

Yours etc.

This is the Windlab report. A quick scan turned up an interesting display at Figure 8 showing wind and solar generation over three years using daily averages. The wind is stacked on the sun and it is hard to see how low the lows actually go. Actually looking some more you can see the choke points on the occasions where there is a gap between the stack of sun and wind and the black line of demand.

The thrust of the choke point argument is that it not the averages that count but the lowest points. The chart seems to show solar 24 hours a day. As explained in the last Windwatch the soft spot is just after sunset when demand is only just coming down from the peak and it is all up to wind (and storage!!!) and other things like coal.

They make a lot of heroic/absurd assumptions about storage. When you look again with an eye for the gaps between RE and demand, and also adjust the stack for the nights, then it all depends on fantasies about storage.