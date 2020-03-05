The choke point message arrives in Canberra

The choke point brief went out to all Federal members today and among all the automatic replies there was an individual mail from my local member Zally Steggall in reply to my message that arrived in her office during the Christmas break.
Dear Rafe,
Thank you for writing in on the complexity of moving towards clean, green energy and our sincere apologies for the delay in getting back to you.
While your concerns about the times between sunset and sunrise when the wind is very low and the sun has gone down may have been valid even five years ago the rate of technology change in recent years has meant that on demand peaking power supply technologies (such as peaking gas plants, pumped hydro storage, batteries as well as national grid connectivity and demand response management) continue to drop 10-20% annually.
One of our team has spoken to the engineer who built AGL’s newly commissioned 210MW fast ramping gas peaker plant in South Australia which will operate less than 20% of the time – only when the wind is not blowing and the sun not shining. It is too expensive to operate all the time but is specifically designed to balance out very low cost, zero emissions but intermittent renewable energy. That is also why AGL is building one of the world’s largest utility scale batteries in Queensland, repeating but scaling up the success of the Hornsdale battery storage Tesla/Noeon built in South Australia.
So far from waiting, Australia needs to accelerate investment in new low cost energy systems that are fit for purpose. The idea of relying on the increasingly unstable, technologically obsolete Liddell coal fired power plant is not ideal as, as AGL’s CEO has said on a number of occasions, it could fail permanently at any stage, removing 2,000MW of capacity instantaneously.
I have attached a short study released this past month by Windlab (an ex CSIRO company) saying the NEM can comfortably move to 96% reliance on renewable energy, with just 4% reliance on gas peakers. Coal power is completely obsolete and we need to transition to new technologies that are entirely proven today.
Thank you again for writing in.
Yours etc.
This is the Windlab report. A quick scan turned up an interesting display at Figure 8 showing wind and solar generation over three years using daily averages. The wind is stacked on the sun and it is hard to see how low the lows actually go. Actually looking some more you can see the choke points on the occasions where there is a gap between the stack of sun and wind and the black line of demand.
The thrust of the choke point argument is that it not the averages that count but the lowest points. The chart seems to show solar 24 hours a day. As explained in the last Windwatch the soft spot is just after sunset when demand is only just coming down from the peak and it is all up to wind (and storage!!!) and other things like coal.
They make a lot of heroic/absurd assumptions about storage. When you look again with an eye for the gaps between RE and demand, and also adjust the stack for the nights, then it all depends on fantasies about storage.
There is no way you can reasonably write of a gas power plant on 2% of usage. It is just another subsidy.
Zali does not get it… nor does she understand what she wrote.
yup – its expensive. Gas could be made a whole lot cheaper though. What’rya doing about that, Ms Steggle?
You can’t (economically) run an aluminium smelter on batteries, you dimwit.
Right – so build a new one, then!
This is too funny..
Must be pretty handy, that bloke.
It is too expensive to operate all the time but is specifically designed to balance out very low cost, zero emissions but intermittent renewable energy.
Remind me again why there needs to be a “renewable energy certificate” system?
Still, at least she replied (even if it was most likely done by a staffer from a standard issue “renewables industry” template).
Rafe:
You’re wasting your breath talking to these idiots. Even with the best arguments, backed up by real world stats and science, they will just keep believing in their dream – electron paradise on earth.
Buy yourself a genset, get six months worth of food and water and let reality catch up with them.
These fools won’t believe they were wrong even when the entire house of cards collapses and they’re eating dead chook that defrosted five days ago.
Like Socialism, they will claim they were right but the execution was wrong. Then they will wait until we put Humpty Dumpty back together and start agitating for another try.
The Green-Left is always pointing to a cost or technology breakthrough just out of sight. First it was ‘the sun is always shining and the wind is always blowing somewhere, if we have a big enough grid’. Then it was sodium storage of concentrated solar, cheap batteries, then pumped storage, and so on.
The point is, no matter if ever these technologies eventuate at whatever cost, the cost is still positive and additional to the excess cost of renewables themselves.
Nothing to do with cheap power. Like Neogen, AGL is tucking into the yummy FCAS ‘market’ opportunities caused by the growth of non-dispatchabe, intermittent generation.
Not sure what message has been received in Canberra. This lady appears to be the Member for AGL.
Some pretty heroic / long-term assumptions in that windlab report. I’ve added estimates of cost to each. They’re numbers I randomly grabbed off the web, but they’re probably ballpark. https://www.ucsusa.org/resources/barriers-renewable-energy-technologies
* No increase in demand
* 5.4x the wind generation capacity we have now. 31GW @ $2M/MW ~ $62B
* 6x the utility solar we have now. 13GW @ $2M/MW ~ $26B
* 3.5x the rooftop solar we have now. 25GW @ $4M/MW ~ $50B
* Snowy 2.0 350GWh storage, plus 81GWh short-term storage. They suggest 3million residential batteries (36GWh) and 50GWh or EV cars (I guess you charge during the day, leave it plugged in overnight and the power is sapped as required? Won’t be fun when you go to work in the morning).
* A bunch of new interconnectors
Snowy 2.0 is currently costed at $5B, which means it’ll actually be about $10B or more.
So we have a capital cost total of at least $150B
If you look at figure 5, it shows zero solar overnight.. I think the graph you plotted is storage power, from excess solar during the day.
FMD who voted for this moron? Costs versus benefits anyone, no I thought not. What the point of all this expenditure that will destabilize the grid and leave no capital for the inevitable unforeseen future shocks like, wait for it…corona virus.
FMD who voted for this moron?
Fuckwits in places like Mosman I imagine.
AGL’s
Subsidy miners and have a vested interest. Of course they would say that, how bout someone’s professional opinion without the obvious conflict of interest please Zali.
That is also why AGL is building one of the world’s largest utility scale batteries in Queensland, repeating but scaling up the success of the Hornsdale battery storage Tesla/Noeon built in South Australia.
Batteries, mmm Cobalt so put aside the fire & toxic spillage threat form that. Last probably 10 years then need replacement, so AGL going to stump up for that & disposal or is that already craftily written in to the contract to push back on to the taxpayer? Don’t reckon I need an answer, can work that one out myself. How long will these batteries power a small section of the grid? Is there an objective cost benefit analysis of the batteries that isn’t commercial in confidence therefore dishonestly hidden from the prying eyes like the SA battery?
So far from waiting, Australia needs to accelerate investment in new low cost energy systems that are fit for purpose. The idea of relying on the increasingly unstable, technologically obsolete Liddell coal fired power plant is not ideal as, as AGL’s CEO has said on a number of occasions, it could fail permanently at any stage, removing 2,000MW of capacity instantaneously.
The first sentence is so stupid only the clueless could believe it, if the sun & wind were free or close to free do you honestly think the market would have not moved in there already? Second sentence well again AGL will be doing it’s best to run Liddell into the ground so it can say “see I told you so”, I drive past it regularly and outside appearances don’t look good. NSW Government missed the boat with forcing AGL’s hand here when Alinta was sniffing. As for the last phrase want to see permanant failure, I give you South Australia 2016. Just wait till Liddell actually does shut down along with Queenslands generators…
Windlab
Hmm, again more dishonesty on display yet again. Windlab is another player with a vested interest in wind farms. Point to any other objective studies Zali?
My take is this woman isn’t genuine. She is either absolutely out of her depth or pretending to engage in discussion with you. My guess is being legally trained she knows & doesn’t care she is feeding you what in her trade would be tainted evidence. The woman is another virtue signalling hypocrite, she carries on about emissions but won’t lift a finger to lower her own impact i.e. Still driving an SUV not an electric or even a hybrid. If I received that letter I would be calling her out on the vested interests at least then disengaging. Problem is she is not a minority in Canberra…
“In the short to medium term, it is expected that this demand could be met by gas generation or reduced through demand management.”
Maybe I’m naive but does ‘demand management’ mean turning off you air conditioner when it’s hot?