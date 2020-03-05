Two ladies discuss dolls in Senate Estimates

FW Commission senior official under fire for ‘scantily clad’ figurines in office.

Hover over the ABC’s original URL which says the commission’s deputy president, Gerard Boyce, was “caught” with them. It seems painting the Japanese-style statues is a hobby of his and at various times he has displayed some of them in his office. The ABC helpfully adds a “RELATED STORY” link meant to imply Boyce’s pastime is akin to child pornography: ‘Absolutely endless’ choice of child sexual images allowed in classification loophole. The two stories are not related at all. The connection is a mischievous, casual slur inserted to carry forward the ideological hit-job on behalf of the Labor Party.



Are all the figurines women to the best of your knowledge … would you describe those figurines as erotic? Were they clothed or nude? Was she partially clothed in an erotic way? Suggestive poses?”



– Labor senator Deborah O’Neill



Finally at the 7:07 mark (video at main story link above), a Liberal on the panel loses his patience with O’Neil’s deranged questioning and shuts her down. She of course screeches and plays the gender card.

Partisanship bad – except when you’re flanking conservatives



In other senate estimates news, General Angus Campbell DSC told the committee yesterday under very friendly Labor questioning that when the ADF finds itself between political parties, “I am discomfited.” He was referring to footage of defence personnel at work during the bushfire crisis in an information/promotional video posted by Prime Minister Scott Morrison in early January.



“The Australian Defence Force in particular needs to, wherever possible, always be non-partisan in both reality and perception. “I’m discomfited, but I didn’t see ill intent in the actions. “I appreciate that this conversation is an example of where the ADF does not want to be.”



A good politician’s answer. Campbell realised Labor was looking for ammunition against the Prime Minister to mount an assault in Question Time for alleged politicisation of defence forces. He gave them a smoke bomb for that purpose but made it clear there was no serious misuse for propaganda in this instance. Smart reply or not, the gist of the General’s observation is baloney for three reasons.

First, taxpayers are entitled to be made aware of what their army, navy and air force were doing during the fires. Second, Labor spent half the summer lying about Mr Morrison’s management of the disaster. He was more than usually entitled to mobilise a full-court press in response. Third and most importantly, far from remaining well above political controversy, the ADF in recent years has wilfully pursued an overtly left-wing agenda both internally and – via predictable (indeed desired) exploitation by cheering observers – externally. When approval was given for soldiers, sailors and airmen to march in the Mardi Gras parade – a parade that annually mocks and vilifies millions of Australians – defence chiefs chose the warm bunker of institutionalised leftism over the honourable challenge of neutrality in a contentious age.