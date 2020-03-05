What does half a billion dollars buy?

Not much it seems. An aborted run for Super Tuesday, but not much else except a lot of embarrassment. Anyhow this shows that the American presidency is not for sale. Clive Palmer spent $60 million and got nowhere too. A fool and his money are soon parted. To think he might need the money to buy some toilet paper.
It buys a meme. Minimike
The Donald had a message. Mike seemingly did not.
Silly man.
He should have been paying attention in 2016.
If he had of tipped in $500M to the Democrat “cause” on the condition that he was the nominee, things would be very different, a la Mrs Clinton’s efforts.
Can’t buy the presidency, but you can buy the Democrat nomination!
One good thing it did was make advertising harder to get and more expensive for the other candidates, so a”pox on all their houses” effect was achieved.
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
•
6h
The biggest loser tonight, by far, is Mini Mike Bloomberg. His “political” consultants took him for a ride. $700 million washed down the drain, and he got nothing for it but the nickname Mini Mike, and the complete destruction of his reputation. Way to go Mike!
https://tinyurl.com/ryopd22
I thought Bloomberg was a very reasonable candidate to take on DJT even before he spent a single dollar. I know several friends who thought that too. There must be many people with similar views out there but clearly they are in a small minority, at least among Democrats. They may be mostly independents.
I know most Cats support Trump but from a rational perspective Bloom was Dems best chance to beat Trump. Trump supporters made a very big deal out of his very questionable business experience. Well Bloom ‘s business sucesss trumps this easily. Add to that his success as mayor of NYC. And not being part of any party establishment.
But it did not click with Dem voters because he is too rich for them. They are left with a stark choice between a radical socialist and a representative of a discredited Democratic Party establishment.
Trump could not be happier. As an incumbent is a strong economy he was already the main to beat. Now he is an even stronger position. Oh wait, maybe we have to wait and see how the economy is doing come November. Regardless, Trump will probably be in a strong position.
Here’s how much Mike Bloomberg blew on his campaign flop
His spending was good for the economy. Thanks ‘lil Mike, MAGA!
As I read on Vox Dey’s site. You can’t buy alpha. The sociosexual hierarchy is real. Besides little Mikey’s message of ban and regulate everything turned off the dem landwhales. Imagine telling some obese pink haired strong independent type she can’t have an extra large sugary thing to help her deal with the consiquences of bad life choices. On second thoughts it might be funny. From a distance with appropriate hearing protection.
The decromat party has an aparat ,a large group who dictate the way it works , All leftwing groups have their own little swamp,to ensure the bribes keep flowing their way and the power remains in their hands ,they buy the people they put up as leaders with money from the real owners of the party ,chuck a bit of money at the likes of Obama ,Biden Clintons Pelosi ,Schiff ,Shumer ,all two pob lawyers , and they do as they are told .
Sanders breakaway communist group was a danger ,like the Trotskyites were to the Stalinists , the bribes and power would go to another aparat . The other alleged right wing parties also have aparats but usually not as controlling ,except maybe the Photios mob here ,which is nearly as controlling as the reds , I suggest Sanders breaks awady from the decromat aparat abd forms his own party , perhaps he could call it the American Workers National Socialist Party ,most appropriate name I think . Wonder what the people would call them ?
I thought he was a reasonable candidate too, and better than Biden and Bernie.
Perhaps he left his public showing too late and could not get a persona going properly. Too new, trying to buy the thing straight up, splashing money, the “personality” not there.
Thugs – no need to change what works.
Given his history there is every chance that Sanders is just waiting for the right offer from the Dems. They bought him a lakefront mansion (which he calls his ‘summer camp’) for dropping out without making a stink in 2016.
Maybe a ski chalet this time?