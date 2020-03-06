Comparable Analogies

In the Oz today, Graham Richardson writes:
Jim Chalmers, the best qualified economist in the parliament, gives Labor an advantage not even dreamt of in the Whitlam era.
TAFKAS does not know whether to laugh or cry.
To ascribe someone the title of “the best qualified economist in the parliament” is about as helpful as giving someone the title of “the best qualified plumber in the operating room“.
Both are useful roles, but only in the correct context.
Richardson is as usual wrong, but consistently not in doubt. If qualifications were important, it could be argued that Andrew Leigh is better qualified given his PhD was from Harvard. A call to authority is the rhetorical tool of the simpleton. Don’t worry about what Chalmers says or stands for. Look at his shiny PhD.
Qualifications count for squat, particularly in Parliament and elected office. Judgement, temperament and wisdom are more important; qualities that are foreign to Chalmers .
Herewith are Chalmers’ published pre-parliamentary qualifications and experiences:
- PhD (Australian National University).
- BCom (Griffith University).
- BA (Griffith University).
- Research officer, Dept of Premier and Cabinet (Qld) 1999-2001.
- Tutor in politics and public policy, ANU and UC 2001.
- ALP National Research Manager 2002-04.
- Media Adviser to the Shadow Treasurer 2005-06.
- Deputy Chief of Staff to the Leader of the Opposition 2006.
- Senior Adviser to the Premier of New South Wales 2006-07.
- Queensland General Manager CPR 2007.
- Deputy Chief of Staff and Principal Adviser to the Treasurer 2007-10.
- Chief of Staff to the Deputy Prime Minister and Treasurer 2010-13.
- Executive Director, Chifley Research Centre 2013.
Public servant and political advisor from start to finish. But with a PhD in economics.
Like the most of rest of them, on both sides of the chamber, they need to get feel for how hard it is generating capital and wealth before they propose to redistribute it.
Don’t forget TheLeg-Over man.
Best qualified ass man at a boob conference.
To be fair to Richardson: Andrew Leigh is the best economist in the Parliament but NOT the best qualified. Dr Leigh has a PhD from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard, not the economic department or business school.
Is Chalmers’ doctorate in economics? Wikipedia says politics and international relations. Of which Labor have tended to have several: Neal Blewett was another. On the coalition side, I think the only PhD in politics was David Kemp, who’d been a professor before taking up staffing and then parliament.
Are we back to the days when there were no economists on the coalition benches? For decades there was one or more former professor – first Harry Edwards, who overlapped with John Hewson. I’m sure most Cats won’t have thought much of them, but it does say something about how the coalition’s recruitment pattern has changed.
Off hand, I think the ‘best qualified economist’ in the coalition side would be some competitoin between Angus Taylor (Oxon Masters); Canavan (worked as an economist, though I think his degrees are ‘public policy’) and Paul Fletcher (First in Econ from Sydney, though it doesn’t show).
The last thing we need in Parliament is economists.
Remember the great and wonderful 364 economists who said that Geoffery Howes 1981 budget would be a disaster? It took all of 5 minutes for them to be proven to be a bunch of total idiots.
Kennedy School is just a money making outfit for Harvard. The higher education equivalent of a $5 gas station head job.
Hey, the FIFO degrees from Havard keep that place afloat.
@ Rococo Liberal
At the risk of sounding like an HR person, we should expect a bit of diversity. While the current front benches of both parties have a bit of gender and confessional mix, and on the labor side, a bit of ethnic mix, the academic and professional backgrounds of MPs have become very uniform: the ‘BA LLB, up to 2 years in practice, then staffing’ background is remarkably common. It’s our counterpart to the OxfordPPE degree: https://www.theguardian.com/education/2017/feb/23/ppe-oxford-university-degree-that-rules-britain
If Chalmers is so well qualified why was he apprenticed to the Village Idiot? And presumably responsible for much of his “thinking” over this time.
I am constantly amazed by the credibility given to Richo as a political commentator.
And with all those qualifications he is still stupid enough to believe that socialism is the solution to the problems of the world rather than the reason for the problems. I notice that commonsense doesn’t get a mention in his CV.
Like most politicians never had a real job, never employed anyone never had any skin in the game.
The only part of Chalmers’ CV you need to know.
He was part of Goose Swansteen’s inner sanctum.
That’s what alumni are for.
I’ve been astonished to discover in Australia that one can have an LLB without first having a BA or BCom.
Jim Chalmers PhD topic here:
Go with Milt’s law.
Milton F once said there were (formally trained) economists who had little understanding of economics and there are lots of untrained people who possessed a great understanding of economics.
Chalmers, Leigh, Fredo Frydenberg et. al.; they are all clueless, egotistical, University-educated charlatans. To them, common sense is a vulgar, populist notion.
They are moral and intellectual pygmies compared to someone like Peter Walsh.
@ Doomlord
That was the usual legal qualification from the late 19c to the 1980s. It usually required a few terms of Arts, and there were combined degree courses but they were highly competitive and, until the second half of the 20c, quite expensive.
Until 1990, I think only Melbourne had a BCom – intending accountants took something else, often a BEc. Until c 1970, a degree wasn’t an essential qualification to become a chartered accountant (and for CPA, even later).
Our MPs used to be better educated; but in that sense they were a very skew sample of the population: there weren’t many people with more than an undergraduate degree as recently as the 80s – essentially only academics, of whom the population has exploded.
And this weeks winner of BP’s pick a box is………….. Tirath Khemlani…. who wins an all expenses paid, interest bearing deposit fully guaranteed by a Whitlam era treasurer where distributing people’s money to shady Paki’s is our mission, in return for the circumcision of a prick that stretches all the way from Cairns to Junee.
The lessons from his tenure are that prime ministers must maintain support in the electorate and the party room,
Chalmers got a PhD for that?
FMD. I thought to get a PhD you had to have an original thought.
I’ve been astonished to discover in Australia that one can have an LLB without first having a BA or BCom.
There’s no reason why you’d need one.
Having gone straight from secondary school into law school I can assure you that there’s nothing about the study of law which would be beyond the capacity of anyone moderately intelligent who had been properly educated at high school…
Sorry, hold that last thought. Properly educated at high school…Hmm, yes, you’re right Sinc (or at least you would be if BA and B Com students actually learned anything).