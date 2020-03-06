Comparable Analogies

Posted on 11:29 am, March 6, 2020 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

In the Oz today, Graham Richardson writes:

Jim Chalmers, the best qualified economist in the parliament, gives Labor an advantage not even dreamt of in the Whitlam era.

TAFKAS does not know whether to laugh or cry.

To ascribe someone the title of “the best qualified economist in the parliament” is about as helpful as giving someone the title of “the best qualified plumber in the operating room“.

Both are useful roles, but only in the correct context.

Richardson is as usual wrong, but consistently not in doubt.  If qualifications were important, it could be argued that Andrew Leigh is better qualified given his PhD was from Harvard.  A call to authority is the rhetorical tool of the simpleton.  Don’t worry about what Chalmers says or stands for.  Look at his shiny PhD.

Qualifications count for squat, particularly in Parliament and elected office.  Judgement, temperament and wisdom are more important; qualities that are foreign to Chalmers .

Herewith are Chalmers’ published pre-parliamentary qualifications and experiences:

  • PhD (Australian National University).
  • BCom (Griffith University).
  • BA (Griffith University).
  • Research officer, Dept of Premier and Cabinet (Qld) 1999-2001.
  • Tutor in politics and public policy, ANU and UC 2001.
  • ALP National Research Manager 2002-04.
  • Media Adviser to the Shadow Treasurer 2005-06.
  • Deputy Chief of Staff to the Leader of the Opposition 2006.
  • Senior Adviser to the Premier of New South Wales 2006-07.
  • Queensland General Manager CPR 2007.
  • Deputy Chief of Staff and Principal Adviser to the Treasurer 2007-10.
  • Chief of Staff to the Deputy Prime Minister and Treasurer 2010-13.
  • Executive Director, Chifley Research Centre 2013.

Public servant and political advisor from start to finish.  But with a PhD in economics.

Like the most of rest of them, on both sides of the chamber, they need to get feel for how hard it is generating capital and wealth before they propose to redistribute it.

22 Responses to Comparable Analogies

  1. H B Bear
    #3344882, posted on March 6, 2020 at 11:43 am

    Don’t forget TheLeg-Over man.

  2. feelthebern
    #3344908, posted on March 6, 2020 at 12:02 pm

    Best qualified ass man at a boob conference.

  3. Sinclair Davidson
    #3344912, posted on March 6, 2020 at 12:06 pm

    To be fair to Richardson: Andrew Leigh is the best economist in the Parliament but NOT the best qualified. Dr Leigh has a PhD from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard, not the economic department or business school.

  4. Pyrmonter
    #3344927, posted on March 6, 2020 at 12:24 pm

    Is Chalmers’ doctorate in economics? Wikipedia says politics and international relations. Of which Labor have tended to have several: Neal Blewett was another. On the coalition side, I think the only PhD in politics was David Kemp, who’d been a professor before taking up staffing and then parliament.

    Are we back to the days when there were no economists on the coalition benches? For decades there was one or more former professor – first Harry Edwards, who overlapped with John Hewson. I’m sure most Cats won’t have thought much of them, but it does say something about how the coalition’s recruitment pattern has changed.

    Off hand, I think the ‘best qualified economist’ in the coalition side would be some competitoin between Angus Taylor (Oxon Masters); Canavan (worked as an economist, though I think his degrees are ‘public policy’) and Paul Fletcher (First in Econ from Sydney, though it doesn’t show).

  5. Rococo Liberal
    #3344934, posted on March 6, 2020 at 12:37 pm

    The last thing we need in Parliament is economists.

  6. Rococo Liberal
    #3344935, posted on March 6, 2020 at 12:38 pm

    Remember the great and wonderful 364 economists who said that Geoffery Howes 1981 budget would be a disaster? It took all of 5 minutes for them to be proven to be a bunch of total idiots.

  7. H B Bear
    #3344939, posted on March 6, 2020 at 12:40 pm

    Kennedy School is just a money making outfit for Harvard. The higher education equivalent of a $5 gas station head job.

  8. feelthebern
    #3344944, posted on March 6, 2020 at 12:42 pm

    Hey, the FIFO degrees from Havard keep that place afloat.

  9. Pyrmonter
    #3344954, posted on March 6, 2020 at 12:46 pm

    @ Rococo Liberal

    At the risk of sounding like an HR person, we should expect a bit of diversity. While the current front benches of both parties have a bit of gender and confessional mix, and on the labor side, a bit of ethnic mix, the academic and professional backgrounds of MPs have become very uniform: the ‘BA LLB, up to 2 years in practice, then staffing’ background is remarkably common. It’s our counterpart to the OxfordPPE degree: https://www.theguardian.com/education/2017/feb/23/ppe-oxford-university-degree-that-rules-britain

  10. H B Bear
    #3344960, posted on March 6, 2020 at 12:48 pm

    If Chalmers is so well qualified why was he apprenticed to the Village Idiot? And presumably responsible for much of his “thinking” over this time.

    I am constantly amazed by the credibility given to Richo as a political commentator.

  11. Robbo
    #3344966, posted on March 6, 2020 at 12:50 pm

    And with all those qualifications he is still stupid enough to believe that socialism is the solution to the problems of the world rather than the reason for the problems. I notice that commonsense doesn’t get a mention in his CV.

  12. H B Bear
    #3344970, posted on March 6, 2020 at 12:52 pm

    Like most politicians never had a real job, never employed anyone never had any skin in the game.

  13. John64
    #3344971, posted on March 6, 2020 at 12:52 pm

    ◾Deputy Chief of Staff and Principal Adviser to the Treasurer 2007-10.
    ◾Chief of Staff to the Deputy Prime Minister and Treasurer 2010-13.

    The only part of Chalmers’ CV you need to know.

    He was part of Goose Swansteen’s inner sanctum.

  14. H B Bear
    #3344974, posted on March 6, 2020 at 12:57 pm

    Hey, the FIFO degrees from Havard keep that place afloat.

    That’s what alumni are for.

  15. Sinclair Davidson
    #3344977, posted on March 6, 2020 at 1:00 pm

    I’ve been astonished to discover in Australia that one can have an LLB without first having a BA or BCom.

  16. Sinclair Davidson
    #3344983, posted on March 6, 2020 at 1:05 pm

    Jim Chalmers PhD topic here:

    Brawler statesman: Paul Keating and prime ministerial leadership in Australia

    Prime ministerial power resides in the institutions of government, and relies on complex interactions between the leader and the leadership environment. The party and the electorate can terminate a leader’s tenure, and other institutions such as the media, parliament and sources of advice can all impact on the relative success of the prime minister. How these power sources are navigated is influenced by personal leadership styles. Because these styles vary, there is more than one path to effective leadership and political dominance. The Paul Keating Prime Ministership (1991-1996) tells us much about prime ministerial power and Australian political leadership. The lessons from his tenure are that prime ministers must maintain support in the electorate and the party room, because power is dependent on interaction with, and the support of, others. Prime Minister Keating was a dominant leader in relation to his colleagues in the caucus and the cabinet; his leadership was individual and authoritative. His downfall was the result of the ultimate power wielded by the Australian electorate used to devastating effect. Thus prime ministers are only ever as powerful as they are allowed to be; by the party room and by the people. The media and modern competitive electoral pressures provide increasing scope for individual leadership, but neglect of either of these domains still invites political oblivion. Australian prime ministers can act ‘presidentially’, but only within the confines of public and party expectations. This thesis utilises new material and an interactionist framework to re-examine the prime ministerial power debate and conclude that powerful leadership relies heavily on a willingness of others to be led. Paul Keating’s stores of immense authority and influence relied on his personal approach but also, most importantly, on the compliance of his colleagues in the cabinet and caucus.

  17. JC
    #3344994, posted on March 6, 2020 at 1:11 pm

    Go with Milt’s law.

    Milton F once said there were (formally trained) economists who had little understanding of economics and there are lots of untrained people who possessed a great understanding of economics.

  18. Beachcomber
    #3344998, posted on March 6, 2020 at 1:12 pm

    Chalmers, Leigh, Fredo Frydenberg et. al.; they are all clueless, egotistical, University-educated charlatans. To them, common sense is a vulgar, populist notion.

    They are moral and intellectual pygmies compared to someone like Peter Walsh.

  19. Pyrmonter
    #3345004, posted on March 6, 2020 at 1:16 pm

    @ Doomlord

    That was the usual legal qualification from the late 19c to the 1980s. It usually required a few terms of Arts, and there were combined degree courses but they were highly competitive and, until the second half of the 20c, quite expensive.

    Until 1990, I think only Melbourne had a BCom – intending accountants took something else, often a BEc. Until c 1970, a degree wasn’t an essential qualification to become a chartered accountant (and for CPA, even later).

    Our MPs used to be better educated; but in that sense they were a very skew sample of the population: there weren’t many people with more than an undergraduate degree as recently as the 80s – essentially only academics, of whom the population has exploded.

  20. Rob MW
    #3345022, posted on March 6, 2020 at 1:28 pm

    Jim Chalmers, the best qualified economist in the parliament, gives Labor an advantage not even dreamt of in the Whitlam era.

    And this weeks winner of BP’s pick a box is………….. Tirath Khemlani…. who wins an all expenses paid, interest bearing deposit fully guaranteed by a Whitlam era treasurer where distributing people’s money to shady Paki’s is our mission, in return for the circumcision of a prick that stretches all the way from Cairns to Junee.

  21. Tim Neilson
    #3345048, posted on March 6, 2020 at 1:47 pm

    The lessons from his tenure are that prime ministers must maintain support in the electorate and the party room,

    Chalmers got a PhD for that?

    FMD. I thought to get a PhD you had to have an original thought.

  22. Tim Neilson
    #3345060, posted on March 6, 2020 at 1:52 pm

    I’ve been astonished to discover in Australia that one can have an LLB without first having a BA or BCom.

    There’s no reason why you’d need one.

    Having gone straight from secondary school into law school I can assure you that there’s nothing about the study of law which would be beyond the capacity of anyone moderately intelligent who had been properly educated at high school…
    Sorry, hold that last thought. Properly educated at high school…Hmm, yes, you’re right Sinc (or at least you would be if BA and B Com students actually learned anything).

