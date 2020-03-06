Comparable Analogies

In the Oz today, Graham Richardson writes:

Jim Chalmers, the best qualified economist in the parliament, gives Labor an advantage not even dreamt of in the Whitlam era.

TAFKAS does not know whether to laugh or cry.

To ascribe someone the title of “the best qualified economist in the parliament” is about as helpful as giving someone the title of “the best qualified plumber in the operating room“.

Both are useful roles, but only in the correct context.

Richardson is as usual wrong, but consistently not in doubt. If qualifications were important, it could be argued that Andrew Leigh is better qualified given his PhD was from Harvard. A call to authority is the rhetorical tool of the simpleton. Don’t worry about what Chalmers says or stands for. Look at his shiny PhD.

Qualifications count for squat, particularly in Parliament and elected office. Judgement, temperament and wisdom are more important; qualities that are foreign to Chalmers .

Herewith are Chalmers’ published pre-parliamentary qualifications and experiences:

PhD (Australian National University).

BCom (Griffith University).

BA (Griffith University).

Research officer, Dept of Premier and Cabinet (Qld) 1999-2001.

Tutor in politics and public policy, ANU and UC 2001.

ALP National Research Manager 2002-04.

Media Adviser to the Shadow Treasurer 2005-06.

Deputy Chief of Staff to the Leader of the Opposition 2006.

Senior Adviser to the Premier of New South Wales 2006-07.

Queensland General Manager CPR 2007.

Deputy Chief of Staff and Principal Adviser to the Treasurer 2007-10.

Chief of Staff to the Deputy Prime Minister and Treasurer 2010-13.

Executive Director, Chifley Research Centre 2013.

Public servant and political advisor from start to finish. But with a PhD in economics.

Like the most of rest of them, on both sides of the chamber, they need to get feel for how hard it is generating capital and wealth before they propose to redistribute it.