Girls can do anything – except lift a beam off your burning body

Posted on 10:06 pm, March 6, 2020 by currencylad

Female firefighting recruits dwindle after state introduces new test.


THE number of women training to become firefighters in Queensland has collapsed after the Palaszczuk Government quietly introduced a new physical test for recruits. The Courier-Mail can reveal just two of 56 recruits who recently passed the Queensland Fire and Emergency were women.

 
And so the countdown begins: to ‘experts’ insisting the new test is badly designed and should be re-calibrated.

2 Responses to Girls can do anything – except lift a beam off your burning body

  1. Some History
    #3345519, posted on March 6, 2020 at 10:16 pm

    And those two are trans.

  2. mh
    #3345521, posted on March 6, 2020 at 10:25 pm

    I don’t believe those test results.

    This must be about men’s insecurities and tiny penises.

