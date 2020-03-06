Girls can do anything – except lift a beam off your burning body

Female firefighting recruits dwindle after state introduces new test.
THE number of women training to become firefighters in Queensland has collapsed after the Palaszczuk Government quietly introduced a new physical test for recruits. The Courier-Mail can reveal just two of 56 recruits who recently passed the Queensland Fire and Emergency were women.
And so the countdown begins: to ‘experts’ insisting the new test is badly designed and should be re-calibrated.
The Courier-Mail can reveal just two of 56 recruits who recently passed the Queensland Fire and Emergency were women.
And those two are trans.
I don’t believe those test results.
This must be about men’s insecurities and tiny penises.