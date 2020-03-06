Look Mum, no Labor: Turnbull-enabled HRC grabs power

THANK you, Liberal Party. In June 2018 the Turnbull government’s (since retired) minister for women, Kelly O’Dwyer, launched a national inquiry into sexual harassment in workplaces that was to be rigged – er, run – by the Human Rights Commission. The government was preemptively self-cajoled into doing this by the #MeToo movement. The toilet paper panic of the time, #MeToo has since collapsed after a number of high profile legal travesties, failures and law suits. (Local media devoted generous blocks of time and newsprint to movie mogul and Democrat Party financier Harvey Weinstein’s sex assault conviction but he isn’t an Australian). “I believe this national inquiry is a huge step in the right direction,” said delighted sex discrimination commissioner and inquiry lead Kate Jenkins at the time. Her report – which is being described today, as though by sub-editorial diktat, as “landmark” – hit the table yesterday. The ABC illustrated its coverage with a big photo of Weinstein for the simple reason that no Australian of comparable weight – or any weight at all – has been convicted of #MeToo offences. That’s because there are no such offences. Jenkins wants to change that …

The Australian Human Rights Commission has recommended that employers face an obligation to take reasonable and proportionate measures to eliminate sex discrimination, sexual harassment and victimisation “as far as possible”. The positive duty on employers is one of 55 recommendations from the commission’s landmark sexual harassment at work inquiry conducted by the sex discrimination commissioner, Kate Jenkins, which was released in Canberra on Thursday. The report also recommends that liability for sexual harassment be extended to those who aid or permit another person to sexually harass a person.



There are also the customary recommendations whose actual purpose is to make work for the ‘human rights’ industry and extend its police powers to every conceivable corner of the national economy:

The report proposes a new regulatory model recognising the right of workers to be free from sexual harassment as a human right, a workplace right and a safety right. It proposes a government-funded Workplace Sexual Harassment Council, chaired by the sex discrimination commissioner. It says the Sex Discrimination Act should be amended to create new enforcement powers to ensure compliance with the proposed positive duty on employers, and it proposes new enhanced inquiry functions for the commission allowing it to inquire into systemic unlawful discrimination, including systemic sexual harassment. Other proposed changes to legislation include making the objects of the Sex Discrimination Act include achieving substantive equality, and changing the definitions of workplace participant and workplace to cover all people in work, whether it is paid or unpaid.



You can’t blame Jenkins for loading up her report with purview-creep on this steroidal scale. If you can shake down a Liberal government (that initiated the inquiry), standard political common sense dictates that you do so. Because you don’t have to worry about extra money and power when Labor returns to office. She must be pinching itself. (Nobody else will). I don’t want to over-cook the Turnbull connection, though. The Morrison government is free to reject the recommendations. But it won’t.



