Maths is hard

Posted on 10:39 pm, March 6, 2020 by Steve Kates

That’s why fact checking from the media is so important. That’s why it will be so important that the American media will be keeping an eye on Joe Biden.

Something is certainly self-evident but the media are unlikely to tell us any time this side of November.

One Response to Maths is hard

  1. David Brewer
    #3345527, posted on March 6, 2020 at 10:48 pm

    She goes on to say “It’s true, it’s disturbing”.

    In one sense, she is right. It is truly disturbing that anyone, let alone two people on a planned and heavily produced national news show in the USA, can be so incredibly thick as to fail to realise that $500 million divided by 350 million people equals a dollar and a bit each, not a million dollars each.

