Maths is hard

"It's an incredible way of putting it." pic.twitter.com/HJ74AkOBr3 — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) March 6, 2020

That’s why fact checking from the media is so important. That’s why it will be so important that the American media will be keeping an eye on Joe Biden.

You can’t make this up…

pic.twitter.com/Hq6dLUbXLC — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 2, 2020

Something is certainly self-evident but the media are unlikely to tell us any time this side of November.