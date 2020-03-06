One owner – she only drove it on Sunday. No, not to church.

The Daily Telegraph can reveal that three weeks after putting their broadcast package to the open market, RA has not had a single offer. The lack of formal interest has forced them to extend their period for offers for another week.

Via Tom.

  2. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3345179, posted on March 6, 2020 at 3:16 pm

    RA’s only hope is the private equity offer.

    Castle can’t be fired because she has made herself the champion of all things woke. If she is fired the progs and the MSM will go off. Both she and Joyce would look like they lost the fight with Folau (which they did), and therefore wokeness would be shown as poison to rugby patrons (which it is). The loss of face for the progressive left, Qantas and Castle would be agonizing. So sacking isn’t likely.

    Only if a safely anonymous bunch of OS investors comes in to save the furniture can RA be kept from complete collapse. That would give the new owners an excuse to clean out all the Gramscians and install actual rugby guys.

  3. John A
    #3345192, posted on March 6, 2020 at 3:29 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle #3345179, posted on March 6, 2020 at 3:16 pm

    RA’s only hope is the private equity offer.

    They can’t sell their “product” so their business model is defunct. That pic is SO apropos!

    So is there anyone who would consider this a viable investment?

  4. H B Bear
    #3345195, posted on March 6, 2020 at 3:33 pm

    If you are selling a shit sandwich you better sharpen your pencil.

  5. Ubique
    #3345196, posted on March 6, 2020 at 3:34 pm

    Last one out the door at RA must remember to turn off the lights.

    I’ve heard that Netball Australia has no intention of hiring a bloke as its CEO anytime in the future. Especially not a bloke who’s never played netball.

  6. Bill The Bunyip
    #3345198, posted on March 6, 2020 at 3:36 pm

    Perhaps the bandana man will swoop in and save them?
    Nah that would mean actually doing something meaningful instead of sniping from the sidelines.

  7. Fat Tony
    #3345200, posted on March 6, 2020 at 3:40 pm

    H B Bear
    #3345195, posted on March 6, 2020 at 3:33 pm
    If you are selling a shit sandwich you better sharpen your pencil.

    Helps if you have some bread for the sandwich too….

  8. Some History
    #3345202, posted on March 6, 2020 at 3:40 pm

    Top job, C.L.

    Just a thought. Possibly placing a black wig and/or black lippy on the “product”. 🙂

  9. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3345203, posted on March 6, 2020 at 3:41 pm

    They can’t sell their “product” so their business model is defunct.

    Muck of Gold Coast’s lengthy post on the OT is instructive. Rugby is in terminal decline in this country, from the grassroots up. The ridiculous and utterly failed “experiment” that was hiring Pavlosaurus the Hutt has merely hastened the inevitable.

  10. Cassie of Sydney
    #3345208, posted on March 6, 2020 at 3:43 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #3345179, posted on March 6, 2020 at 3:16 pm”

    A very good dissection BoN.

  11. Roger
    #3345215, posted on March 6, 2020 at 3:50 pm

    RA’s only hope is the private equity offer.

    If the Luxembourgians were to buy into RA I reckon Castle’s axing would be one of their conditions.

    The ‘product’ was in the doldrums before she came aboard (thanks Bill Pulver!) but it’s gone into a nose dive with her at the helm (to mix metaphors). We all witnessed the dismal performance of the Wallabies in Japan. Now average attendances at super rugby matches are down almost 50% on last year. Thus the Optus deal, which – adding insult to injury – will be discounted by $10m to account for production costs. The rivers of cash promised to state rugby will not materialise. And rugby’s marquee player is playing in France! Get woke…

  12. H B Bear
    #3345220, posted on March 6, 2020 at 3:54 pm

    Sell it to QANTAS and turn it into a gay only league for off duty hosties.

  13. Cassie of Sydney
    #3345221, posted on March 6, 2020 at 3:55 pm

    And when the goth leaves AR….what and where next…..to stuff up and to destroy. There is zero accountability for these people…..Castle and others of her ilk…like Keneally just seem to saunter from one failure to another and along the way they earn buckets and buckets of money.

    CL…the picture you posted truly represents the decrepit state of everything in this country.

    We are living in an ongoing “woke” horror movie….it is so depressing.

