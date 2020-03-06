Potato man was consigliere to Greens senator, magistrate told

Sarah Hanson-Young defends writing character reference for man who assaulted his wife.
Driven too far …
Court documents revealed that the couple argued last December over whether the man should help her peel potatoes.
The woman then threw a wooden spoon that missed her husband and landed on the floor.
The documents said the man then overpowered the woman and forced her onto the couch, where he hit her across the face…
She also referred to her long-running defamation battle against former senator David Leyonhjelm over sexist bullying, which she won late last year.
“Since before the legal action commenced, and through the whole of this difficult process, [the man] has been very supportive of me standing up to this bullying behaviour,” Senator Hanson-Young said.
“[The man] has offered both personal support and sound counsel.”
“He was one of the key people that advised me to take legal action on the issues.”
A charge of grotesque hypocrisy is obvious enough. I’ll play a straight bat, though, and defend Hanson-Young’s letter of reference. Like the one written by St Kevin’s College headmaster Stephen Russell – which cost him his livelihood – it did not constitute a defence of the man’s assault (which was minor). She is being condemned by the domestic violence thought police, of course – somewhat surprisingly.
Has this wife bashing brute got a name or is it secret squirrel?
The man has been found guilty of a DV assault (albeit without a conviction recorded), while the equally (minor) violent prior behaviour of the woman doesn’t even get charged. Business as usual in our courts, then.
Perhaps (yes, it is a long shot) the experience will mean that SHY adopts a more slightly more considered stance on domestic violence.
Ah, now Hanson Young might understand how Bettina Arendt reference was used as a political bludgeon by the very same crowd. Life’s realities test out principles as well as friendships.
Throwing kitchen utensils at a partner is domestic violence isn’t it?
Or is it like Whoopi’s ‘it wasn’t rape-rape’ defence of Polanski?
Twice now (this fortnight) we have heard about a man convicted after his partner escalated an argument to violence.
When will men be freed from this scourge of unrelenting female violence?
with his schlong?
That was a novel by Douglas Adams wasn’t it?
‘Schlong and Thanks for all the Fish’
A cruel punishment indeed.
She is being condemned by the domestic violence thought police, of course – somewhat surprisingly.
It’s impossible for me to have any sympathy for a hypocrite like Hanson-Young.
Ed Case
Thats the question isnt it, usually only ABC figures are deserving of such privacy concerns..
Think if Hanson did a similar reference there would be any reticence in naming the chap?
It nice to see there is a rock bottom of hypocrisy some of the left find too hard to swallow.
Is she sleeping with him?
No no no of course she isn’t [heheh]
I think I’m starting to feel a bit sorry for SHY.
No. Stop right there.
False alarm.