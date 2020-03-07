Climate roundup Saturday 7 March

CSIRO EXPOSED. From Advance Australia.

It’s got to be one of the most awkward silences the Senate has ever seen.

For 10 excruciatingly long seconds yesterday, CSIRO boffins couldn’t answer a simple question from Queensland Senator Matt Canavan.

It all started when, in an attempt to push the “bushfires are caused by climate change” narrative, Labor senators got the CSIRO’s bushfires explainer document tabled in parliament.

They weren’t counting on the fleet-footed Canavan actually reading the explainer and catching the CSIRO out red-handed: Read more!

A couple of things from Alex Epstein. founder of the Center for Industrial Progress and author of The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels. First, some briefing notes for captains of industry who are under pressure to justify their performance on ESG criteria, Environmental, Social, Governance items that are all the buzz at present among the corporate leaders who are competing to be the most woke on the block. The ESG Dilemma March 5, 2020

And advice on framing the debate with people who are alarmed. Presented in a speech delivered at a Heartland conference. In summary the idea is have some ground rules or a framework to ensure that the debate is worth having. If the other party is not prepared to accept the rules then either leave or talk about something else. The three rules are (1) be concerned about human flourishing, (2) be prepared to listen to the other side and (3) be precise about the facts. Fast forward to 19.

Delingpole is as mad as hell and he is not putting up with any more of it. Put your head out the window and shout “This is the year we storm the green barricades!”

The original.

Apple doing their bit to promulgate fake news about the the fires.

Remarkable images reveal bushfire devastation from space. How climate change turned Australia into a tinder box.

Welcome to Jamal, a new member of the Cat family. He has a very high powered climate blog that is great for people with a serious interest in the science. See the second part of his commentary supporting Alan Jones to take down the fake news that was put around about the fires. To the powerful and insightful lecture by Mr. Jones against climate activism I would like to add the following notes about the nature, the history, and what I believe are the the roots, of this movement back in the environmental activism of the 1960s and 1970s in the USA.

The energy market at 4.30 this afternoon. How odd! SA has lately been teetering between importing and exporting power and Victoria is practically always importing but right now they are both strong exporters (on the back of very low demand at home). Tasmania exports almost all the time but now they are importing! Tasmanian power is usually very cheap, but not today. And Queensland is importing, something I have not seen before. This is the display (not a screen shot).

To complete the picture Tasmania is generating 585MW and using 1030. Importing 445. The price is $39.52.