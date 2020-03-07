SARAH Hoyt’s little COVID-19 round-up at Instapundit makes the point that we really know very little about who is currently infected and that’s partly because most carriers will not experience any symptoms at all – or, at least, none that strike them as serious. Instead of panicking – which I’m not convinced most of us are (despite media click-pushing the story that we are) – we should be concentrating on care for the most vulnerable. That means the already health-compromised and the elderly. As Hoyt says: “Locking the barn door after the horse has fled AND driving down the economy is NOT actually going to help anyone.” She’s not quite right, though, in presenting this as one side of an either/or vis-a-vis containment and isolation. I think the latter can still have consequential efficacy (granted, less so in a country of her native America’s size).
A story that struck me as symptomatic, as it were, of how challenging epidemiological crisis management can be in the modern West was the one reported this week about a good-will excursion of pre-schoolers to an aged-care home. After seventeen children from Banksia Cottage in Macquarie Park visited residents of BaptistCare, all had to be tested for coronavirus when a 95-year-old woman at the facility died of the illness that week after catching it from an infected nurse. Children minded by strangers visiting the elderly minded by strangers. We outsource “child care” and “aged care” and then use the very young to make up a shortfall of joy in the lives of the very old. We tell ourselves it’s a mutually uplifting practice. It’s also a neat trick. Containment and isolation, indeed. What I can’t be sure of is whether traditional stay-at-home cultures are better suited to protecting the weak from COVID-19. If China was more like Australia, would their infected population be double what it is – or are our elderly lucky to be in semi-medical facilities 24-7?
Done, as far as it is in my power to do so.
Elderly parents cared for in their own home by me. ☑️
Offer to take grandchildren in an emergency. ☑️
In the best of all possible worlds, I would be looking after the youngest right now, but they are far away. Closures of childcare centres and schools will sort the sheep from the goats when parents have to decide who stays home, and which grandparents are about to turn themselves inside out to help.
My Mum stayed home and Dad worked.
2020 back to the 1950s?
Methinks Sarah is whistling past the graveyard.
When the Chicom thugs are taking the measures they are taking, they know something they aren’t letting on about.
Hardly. The elderly would be getting even more exposure to the little bundles of viruses we call children.
I’m not sure that making pre-schoolers visit an aged care facility is very kind to anyone, other than freaking everyone out.
As well as being naturally boisterous little kids have heaps of germs that could easily knock off an already frail health compromised elderly person, in normal times let alone when a new virus has developed.
Great grand children visit great grand ma?
If our residential care facilities were thoroughly prepared, the elderly would be better off in them during this sort of sweeping illness. Since the facilities aren’t thoroughly prepared, they’ll be ground zero for the kung flu. If I had a relative in one who could be cared for at home, I’d be seriously looking at doing so.
As a side note, I’m presently looking at business options in the field of aged care. We’re about to see the greatest transfer of wealth in Australia’s history, as the boomers head into care rather than being looked after by family. Here’s the big surprise: the boomers’ kids think the transfer of wealth will be to them via inheritance – but it won’t. The transfer of wealth will be to the aged care industry, as boomers burn up their assets trying to live out their longer lives with dignity. And, thanks (as usual) to the government, the way this transfer sorts itself out will be an unholy mess.
p.s. Calli, good onya
I would argue that if the virus originated in Australia it would spread less rapidly than in China and kill fewer people (proportionally) because we are much less crowded society and our habits and practices are much less communal and much more hygienic.
But since the virus is here now, these predictions will be tested soon. I advocate mild containment measures such as canceling crowded events, encouraging companies to allow work from home where possible. Maybe even close schools. We already see these measures impmented in Italy and it is hard to see how Australia can avoid this scenario.
Children aren’t getting sick from Corona-Beer but are they carriers?
If yes then the chalkies and childcare unions might be getting frantic calls from their members.
2020 could turn out to be a great time to be a kid.
Great grand children visit great grand ma?
One kid is much easier to manage in that setting. Containment.
That’s a stupid thing to say.
The socialists of this world would rather destroy the place than have Trump in again, and doesn’t global warming bullshit prove what the are capable of and willing to do.
They are out to destroy us FFS.
Stupid and naïve.
2020 could turn out to be a great time to be a kid.
I think I know what you mean, but many may will learn some hardship.
Candy I know of a lady who has, at last count, 32 great grand children.