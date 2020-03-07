Laura Tingle still promoting corona = climate equivalency

Coronavirus will test our politicians, but it could also be Scott Morrison’s shot at redemption.

Her Saturday column has become a Sidney Nolan series at ABC Online – with ‘climate change’ as Ned Kelly.



Since this crisis first started to ramp up in January, the Government has, commendably, made clear that it is purely following the advice of the chief medical officer in how it responds. This is beyond striking for a Prime Minister that refused to meet with our most experienced emergency services leaders about a looming bushfire crisis; a Government that has been so prepared to ignore scientific advice on climate change …



The claim that the Prime Minister refused to meet Australia’s “most experienced emergency services leaders” about the bushfires is, of course, untrue. He didn’t meet 29 retiree-activists who were funded by Tim Flannery’s Climate Council. Meanwhile, Virginia Trioli argues this morning that the big toilet paper panic demonstrates – in the words of Men In Black’s Agent K – that “[a] person is smart. But people are dumb, panicky, dangerous animals and you know it.” Sniffs Trioli: “Well, we certainly know that now.” Er, now? Anybody who watches or listens to the climate-deranged ABC has known that for at least a decade.