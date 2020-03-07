Open Forum: March 7, 2020

Posted on 12:01 am, March 7, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to Open Forum: March 7, 2020

  2. Steve trickler
    #3345566, posted on March 7, 2020 at 12:02 am

    Mark Knopfler wrote this. Remember that.



  4. Some History
    #3345575, posted on March 7, 2020 at 12:11 am

    Bandana Man had a version of that – [I’m Your] Pirate Dancer. Didn’t sell well.

  5. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3345576, posted on March 7, 2020 at 12:13 am

    Mark Knopfler wrote this. Remember that.

    Didn’t know that – thank you.

  6. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #3345589, posted on March 7, 2020 at 12:31 am

    I saw Dire Straits in Sydney in about 1990 – so very slick and well organised, fabulous.

    I’m sixth!

  7. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #3345593, posted on March 7, 2020 at 12:37 am

    The “private dancer” looks like Mrs Lieutenant John McClane. I think I shall investigate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.